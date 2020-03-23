2020 Triumph Street Triple India launch postponed due to Coronavirus

Owing to the unprecedented coronovirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we are postponing the planned digital launch of the new Street Triple RS. The new launch date will be announced after March 31st, Triumph Motorcycle India has stated.

By:Updated: March 23, 2020 5:55:12 PM

new 2020 triumph street triple rs india launch

Just last week, we brought you good news – Triumph announced the date for the 2020 Street Triple India launch. Now though, the launch will have to wait as several states have announced a lockdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. The British manufacturer today announced that the launch date has been pushed to after 31st March and will be announced later on. Hopefully by the time the launch happens and deliveries start, it’ll be alright to be outdoors.

So, why are we looking forward to this one? The 2020 Street Triple RS is powered by a Moto2 engine that has been upgraded so there’s more power, improved torque spread, and Triumph say that rideability has been improved upon as well.

The streetfighter has been updated in terms of design as well while retaining its original personality. It gets a new pair of LED headlamps with a sharper design. There is also the new bodywork, new graphics, the flyscreen has been redesigned, and a new silver frame.

Also read: First batch of 40 Triumph Rocket 3R sold out in India

Now about the most important part of the 202 Street Triple RS – the engine. There have been significant to the 765cc in-line three-cylinder engine, which now makes 9 percent more mid-range power but peak power in numbers remains the same. It makes 121 bhp at 11,750 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 9,350 rpm.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS will be available in two colour schemes – matte jet black with aluminium silver and yellow decals, and silver ice with diablo red and aluminium silver decals. Braking comes from Brembo M50 four-piston radial Monobloc front callipers, and a single-piston Brembo rear calliper.

The 2020 Street Triple RS will come with an up/down quickshifter as standard, and riding modes will be switchable on the fly. The modes adjust throttle response, ABS and traction control settings. The outgoing model is priced at Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), expect about a Rs 40,000 price hike for the new model.

