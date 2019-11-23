2020 Triumph Rocket 3 India unveil on 5th December: Everything on this 167hp power cruiser

Triumph Motorcycles is all set to unveil the new Rocket 3 in India on 5th December. The unveiling will take place just a day ahead of the 2019 India Bike Week (IBW) in Goa. The new 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 is a major departure from the previous model in just in terms of design but features as well. Based on a new platform, the new Rocket 3 is available for sale internationally in two variants namely Rocket 3 R and the Rocket 3 GT. It is not clear as of now if the company will unveil just one or both variants of the Rocket 3 in India. The biggest highlight of the Triumph Rocket 3 is that it has been fitted with the largest engine on a mass-production motorcycle. The massive 2500cc, inline three-cylinder engine is good for producing an impressive 167hp of power along with an earth-shattering 221Nm of torque.
The new motor on the Rocket 3 is lighter by a significant 18kg, which is all thanks to new crankcase assembly, lubrication set up and a balancer shaft. Overall, the bike is lighter compared to its predecessor by 40kg. The suspension system on the Rocket 3 comprises of 47mm Showa USD forks up front along with a rear monoshock. As they say, with great power comes greater responsibility, the Rocket 3 has been fitted with twin 320mm disc brakes at the front along with a 300mm disc at the rear that deliver a commendable stopping power. As far as the feature list goes, the Rocket 3 gets a Bluetooth-enabled fully-coloured TFT instrument cluster.
Moreover, the bike gets four riding modes along with a traction control system, cornering ABS and also hill-hold control. The power cruiser is expected to be launched here in India at a price of close to Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom) and might go on sale starting early next year. More details to be out on 5th December.
Stay tuned with us for more such updates!
Do you know What is Anti-Lock Braking System, Power Steering? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Get the latest cars price and upcoming bikes price in India exclusively at Financial Express. Stay tuned for new cars and bikes reviews, follow us on twitter, Facebook and subscribe us on YouTube for latest auto news.