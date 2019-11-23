2020 Triumph Rocket 3 India unveil on 5th December: Everything on this 167hp power cruiser

Triumph Motorcycles is all set to unveil the new Rocket 3 in India on 5th December. The unveiling will take place just a day ahead of the 2019 India Bike Week (IBW) in Goa. The new 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 is a major departure from the previous model in just in terms of design but features as well. Based on a new platform, the new Rocket 3 is available for sale internationally in two variants namely Rocket 3 R and the Rocket 3 GT. It is not clear as of now if the company will unveil just one or both variants of the Rocket 3 in India. The biggest highlight of the Triumph Rocket 3 is that it has been fitted with the largest engine on a mass-production motorcycle. The massive 2500cc, inline three-cylinder engine is good for producing an impressive 167hp of power along with an earth-shattering 221Nm of torque.

The new motor on the Rocket 3 is lighter by a significant 18kg, which is all thanks to new crankcase assembly, lubrication set up and a balancer shaft. Overall, the bike is lighter compared to its predecessor by 40kg. The suspension system on the Rocket 3 comprises of 47mm Showa USD forks up front along with a rear monoshock. As they say, with great power comes greater responsibility, the Rocket 3 has been fitted with twin 320mm disc brakes at the front along with a 300mm disc at the rear that deliver a commendable stopping power. As far as the feature list goes, the Rocket 3 gets a Bluetooth-enabled fully-coloured TFT instrument cluster.

Moreover, the bike gets four riding modes along with a traction control system, cornering ABS and also hill-hold control. The power cruiser is expected to be launched here in India at a price of close to Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom) and might go on sale starting early next year. More details to be out on 5th December.

