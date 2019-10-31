Sharper-looking 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1000 revealed: Global debut on 5th November at 2019 EICMA

The new 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1000 has been revealed in the latest teaser video. The company gave a glimpse of the new generation ADV in the previous teasers but this time around, the brand decided to unwrap the bike completely. When it comes to styling, the new 2020 Suzuki V-Strom looks a whole lot different compared to its predecessor. The oval-shaped headlamp section has now been ditched in favour of a compact squarish unit. The windscreen is also new and so is the knuckle guard design. The beak at the front gets a minimalistic treatment now and same is the case with the overall bodywork. The front end of the motorcycle takes inspiration from the old generation Suzuki DR Big. The halogen unit on the existing model has been replaced with an LED unit in the favour of better illumination.

Watch the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1000 teaser here:

Also, the new model gets a split seat compared to single-piece seat on the outgoing one. Apart from the revised styling, the teaser also shows that the upcoming 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1000 will get a fully digital instrument cluster compared to the digital-analog unit on the outgoing model. The new unit might support Bluetooth connectivity as well through a dedicated smartphone application.

Coming to the powertrain, the upcoming Suzuki V-Strom 1000 is expected to sport a Euro-V/BS-VI compliant engine. Currently, the 1037cc, V-twin engine on the bike makes respective power and torque outputs of 99hp and 103Nm. It will be interesting to see if the figures rise or dip in favour of stringent emission norms. The new V-Strom 1000 is set to be revealed on 5th November, so stay tuned with us for all the updates. Soon after its global debut, the new 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1000 is expected to land on Indian shores at a slight premium over the price of the existing model.

