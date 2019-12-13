2020 Suzuki Hayabusa arrives in India: Your last chance to buy the ‘Dhoom’ bike!

The new 2020 Suzuki Hayabusa has been launched in India and it will be sold in limited numbers. The superbike will be available at a price of Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom), which is exactly the same as the 2019 model. Reports regarding the launch of new more powerful Hayabusa have been in the air for a long time. The company is reportedly developing the next-generation model with a turbocharged engine with an aim to murder the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R. However, that seems to take some time now and we are not expecting it to be launched before a couple of years. The current generation Suzuki Hayabusa is not Euro-IV compliant and hence, it was discontinued from the European markets starting this year.

That said, in India where the stringent emission norms will come into effect starting 1st April 2020, this is possibly the last lot of the existing Hayabusa that Suzuki is selling here. And what better way to launch it in limited numbers with a new paint scheme. So, what exactly is new on the 2020 model? Well, it now gets two new colour options namely Metallic Thunder Gray and Candy Daring Red. The bike also gets new graphics and front brake calliper while all mechanicals remain the same. Suzuki has confirmed that this is the final BS4 model to go on sale. Also, with the new generation Hayabusa in the making, it is quite likely that the current-gen model will see BS6 transition.

Commenting on the launch of the new Hayabusa in India, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said that Suzuki Hayabusa has been the most preferred choice of the bike enthusiasts around the world for more than two decades now. The Hayabusa stands for its sensational power, smooth ride and overwhelming presence across countries. He added that the Hayabusa enjoys a huge fan base among the enthusiasts in India as well. Moreover, it was the first one to become ‘Made-in-India’ big-bike from Suzuki Motorcycle India. Yet again, Suzuki is delighted to offer the 2020 edition of the legendary Hayabusa.

First launched in India in the year 2009, the Hayabusa is currently the most famous big bike and its popularity instantly shot up after the release of the Bollywood blockbuster - Dhoom. A few years back, the company started the local assembling of its famed sports tourer that resulted in sales getting almost double up. So, if you have been planning to buy a Hayabusa for long, this might be your last chance to buy it at a super competitive price point.

