2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R looks stunning in new MotoGP livery: Here’s what all has changed!

The new 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R in its new MotoGP Ecstar-inspired livery has been put on display at Suzuki’s virtual motorcycle show.

The new 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R now looks even more exciting with the MotoGP treatment that it has received very recently. The latest white & blue paint scheme celebrates the company’s 60th anniversary of Suzuki’s first motorcycling title. The new 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R in its new MotoGP Ecstar-inspired livery has been put on display at Suzuki’s virtual motorcycle show. The bike with the new MotoGP livery is expected to make its way to the showrooms very soon. The new update looks all cosmetic and hence, there are really no changes under the skin. Mechanically, the motorcycle remains essentially the same.

This means that the bike continues to get power from a 999cc inline-four cylinder engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 197hp and 117Nm torque. The Suzuki GSX-R1000R gets an IMU-assisted traction control system. The top speed of the bike is limited to 299 kmph. The new-gen Suzuki GSX-R1000 was launched back in the year 2017 in India and was soon taken off the shelves. The bike is yet to be updated to meet the stringent Euro-5 / BS6 emission norms globally and once that happens, we can expect it to be relaunched in the Indian market. The new MotoGP inspired GSX-R1000R is expected to go on sale alongside the existing paint scheme and in most certainty, this latest colour option will demand a slight premium over the price of the regular one.

The Coronavirus outbreak in India has put multiple sectors on hold and the same applies to the auto sector as well. Once the lockdown lifts, one can expect to see a slew of launches. Meanwhile, stay inside and promote others as well to do so in the interest of public safety and prevent the spread of this virus. Stay tuned for more such updates. For the latest automotive videos, visit and subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.