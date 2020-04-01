2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R looks stunning in new MotoGP livery: Here’s what all has changed!

The new 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R in its new MotoGP Ecstar-inspired livery has been put on display at Suzuki’s virtual motorcycle show.

By:Updated: April 1, 2020 1:47:17 PM

The new 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R now looks even more exciting with the MotoGP treatment that it has received very recently. The latest white & blue paint scheme celebrates the company’s 60th anniversary of Suzuki’s first motorcycling title. The new 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R in its new MotoGP Ecstar-inspired livery has been put on display at Suzuki’s virtual motorcycle show. The bike with the new MotoGP livery is expected to make its way to the showrooms very soon. The new update looks all cosmetic and hence, there are really no changes under the skin.  Mechanically, the motorcycle remains essentially the same.

This means that the bike continues to get power from a 999cc inline-four cylinder engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 197hp and 117Nm torque. The Suzuki GSX-R1000R gets an IMU-assisted traction control system. The top speed of the bike is limited to 299 kmph. The new-gen Suzuki GSX-R1000 was launched back in the year 2017 in India and was soon taken off the shelves. The bike is yet to be updated to meet the stringent Euro-5 / BS6 emission norms globally and once that happens, we can expect it to be relaunched in the Indian market. The new MotoGP inspired GSX-R1000R is expected to go on sale alongside the existing paint scheme and in most certainty, this latest colour option will demand a slight premium over the price of the regular one.

The Coronavirus outbreak in India has put multiple sectors on hold and the same applies to the auto sector as well. Once the lockdown lifts, one can expect to see a slew of launches. Meanwhile, stay inside and promote others as well to do so in the interest of public safety and prevent the spread of this virus. Stay tuned for more such updates. For the latest automotive videos, visit and subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki registers 47% sales drop due to Coronavirus lockdown: Sells 83,792 units in March

Maruti Suzuki registers 47% sales drop due to Coronavirus lockdown: Sells 83,792 units in March

Bajaj Avenger 160 BS6 launched: Suzuki Intruder 150 rival's price, spec, features

Bajaj Avenger 160 BS6 launched: Suzuki Intruder 150 rival's price, spec, features

2021 Genesis G80 with its dazzling looks and interior will rival BMW, Mercedes soon

2021 Genesis G80 with its dazzling looks and interior will rival BMW, Mercedes soon

Coronavirus: Lamborghini begins production of surgical masks and medical plexiglass shields

Coronavirus: Lamborghini begins production of surgical masks and medical plexiglass shields

New 2020 Hyundai Verna variants decoded: Prices, features explained

New 2020 Hyundai Verna variants decoded: Prices, features explained

Coronavirus Pandemic: Land Rover deploys 160 vehicles with 27 new Defenders to support emergency response

Coronavirus Pandemic: Land Rover deploys 160 vehicles with 27 new Defenders to support emergency response

All-new Honda City scores 5-star in ASEAN NCAP crash test: India launch expected soon

All-new Honda City scores 5-star in ASEAN NCAP crash test: India launch expected soon

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 review in pictures: Interior, features, engine, on-road price

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 review in pictures: Interior, features, engine, on-road price

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

New Hyundai Verna launched: Maruti Ciaz rival price, specs, features

New Hyundai Verna launched: Maruti Ciaz rival price, specs, features

Driving license, vehicle fitness certificate expiring during lockdown? Here's one good news for you

Driving license, vehicle fitness certificate expiring during lockdown? Here's one good news for you

Coronavirus Pandemic: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties and services till July 2020

Coronavirus Pandemic: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties and services till July 2020

Tips to maintain your electric two-wheeler's health during Covid-19 lockdown

Tips to maintain your electric two-wheeler's health during Covid-19 lockdown

New 2020 Hyundai i20 features, price, engines: 5 things to expect from the Baleno rival

New 2020 Hyundai i20 features, price, engines: 5 things to expect from the Baleno rival

Isuzu India to launch BS6 models by mid-2020: Extends existing warranties till end of May due to coronavirus

Isuzu India to launch BS6 models by mid-2020: Extends existing warranties till end of May due to coronavirus

22Kymco shuts down: Electric vehicle start-up packs up after launch announcement

22Kymco shuts down: Electric vehicle start-up packs up after launch announcement

Coronavirus Lockdown: Zoomcar to assist essential service providers with fully sanitised cars

Coronavirus Lockdown: Zoomcar to assist essential service providers with fully sanitised cars

Detroit Auto Show cancelled as venue to be used as COVID-19 hospital

Detroit Auto Show cancelled as venue to be used as COVID-19 hospital

BYD’s new Blade Battery design claims improved safety for electric vehicles: Here’s how

BYD’s new Blade Battery design claims improved safety for electric vehicles: Here’s how

Big relief for auto dealers, buyers: SC orders registration extension for BS-IV vehicles to 30 April

Big relief for auto dealers, buyers: SC orders registration extension for BS-IV vehicles to 30 April