2020 Suzuki Burgman 200 revealed: Here’s when to expect it in India!

The new 2020 Suzuki Burgman 200 will be available for sale in three colours of white, black and silver.

By:Updated: April 13, 2020 12:08:49 PM

The new 2020 Suzuki Burgman 200 has been revealed globally. The newly updated maxi-scooter will now be available in three new colour options namely white, black and silver. Apart from the new colour schemes, the Suzuki Burgman 200 remains untouched. This means that the maxi-scooter continues to get power from a 200cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is good for producing a maximum power output of 17.7bhp. Like before, the engine is mated to a CVT transmission system. The new 2020 Suzuki Burgman 200 gets a 13-inch front wheel up front along with a 12-inch wheel at the rear. Suspension system comprises conventional telescopic forks at the front along with a rear monoshock.

Stopping power to the scooter is delivered with the help of twin 240mm disc brakes up front along with a single 240mm rear disc and these are linked to dual-channel ABS for better safety. Suzuki’s Burgman maxi-scooter range, as the name suggests, is aimed at offering a higher comfort to ease mile-munching. Also, the Burgman series of scooters get a sporty and quite appealing design language, all thanks to which these cater especially to the younger buyers. Talking of the Indian market, Suzuki only sells the Burgman 125 here as of now. However, there is a growing demand for higher displacement scooters in the country.

Aprilia showcased the SXR160 maxi-scooter at the 2020 Auto Expo and it will be launched in India towards the end of this year. In the coming years, if the company seems enough demand and feasibility for the Burgman 200, it should definitely consider it for our market.  That said, interested buyers of the Suzuki Burgman 200 might have to wait a bit longer to buy it in India.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

