2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS comparison review video: Price, specs, features, details

When you look at the sub Rs 3 lakh ADV territory in India, well, the options are quite limited. First, you have the most affordable of them all, the Hero XPulse 200, then you have the Royal Enfield Himalayan and then, you have the KTM 250 Adventure. Now the good news is – with the transition to BS6 emission norms, BMW Motorrad has made the G 310 GS more accessible as the bike gets a massive Rs 64,000 price cut and is now priced at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). With this price revision, the bike now makes a stronger case to go against the Royal Enfield Himalayan that is already an impressive and high value for money package.

Watch video | Our 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS comparison review:

Talking of the design first! The new 2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 looks what a GS should look like – absolutely fantastic. In terms of new features, it now gets an all-LED headlamp along with new LED turn indicators and also, adjustable clutch and brake levers, GTT (Glide Through Technology) and a slip & assist clutch. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 looks quite basic and simple and has a functional design. The bike now gains new paint schemes with dual-tone options, a switchable ABS, hazard lamps and the side stand has also been worked upon, thanks to which the bike now parks better on terrains.

Both these motorcycles get power from the same engines as their BS4 counterparts and the power and torque figures have also been retained largely while meeting the BS6 emission norms. The suspension on the BMW G 310 GS is on the softer side while the Himalayan’s setup is very well-tuned, which means it is neither too soft nor too stiff. The BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan price in India starts at Rs 1.91 lakh while that of the GS is Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Watch the complete video above to know should you spend around Rs 2 lakh and go for the Himalayan or should you spend around Rs 1 lakh more and go for the GS!?

