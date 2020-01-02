2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 spied with black alloy wheels, updated BS6 engine & more

Royal Enfield is currently busy updating its product portfolio to meet BS6 emission norms. The company's multiple products like the Classic and Thunderbird have already been snapped testing in the past in new avatars. Now, this time around, clear images of the 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 without any camouflage have leaked on Team-BHP. The bike has started reaching dealerships across India and the latest images seem to have been taken at a dealer yard only. Take a look at the images and the first thing that you will notice is the new visual treatment. Going into the details, the 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will get factory-fitted all-black alloy wheels that certainly make it look sportier and more appealing than before.

BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 to get new decals (Image source: Team-BHP)

Moreover, the bike will get new decals along with revised colour schemes in order to give a fresh look. Now coming to the biggest update. The bike will meet the stringent BS6 emission norms that might result in a slight revision in power and torque figures. The BS4 engine on the present-day model is good for producing 19.8hp of power along with 28Nm of torque. Gearbox will be the same five-speed unit.

BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 reaches dealerships (Image source: Team-BHP)

Apart from the model with black alloy wheels, the new 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will also come with a chrome paint scheme with golden highlights and the said model will get spoke wheels. This model would be for the retro bike loyalists that want no compromise with the old-school appeal. The new 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks.

BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 in chrome (Image source: Team-BHP)

When it comes to pricing, the new model might be launched at a premium of at least Rs 10,000 compared to the existing model. Stay tuned with us for more such updates. Also, visit and subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel in case you still haven't!

Image source: Team-BHP