2020 BS-VI KTM 390 Duke to come with quickshifter, 200 Duke with dual-channel ABS: India launch soon

KTM India has teased the 2020 BS-VI 200 Duke and 390 Duke through its social media channels letting out some interesting upgrades that we will see in the new models. The biggest highlight is that the new 200 Duke will now come with a dual-channel ABS system and the new 390 will be equipped with a bidirectional quick-shifter. This will make the 390 Duke the only motorcycle in its segment to feature a quick-shifter, well, in the same displacement - the 390 Adventure also features it. The motorcycles are headed for a formal launch soon in India.

While we're expecting the 2020 390 Duke to retain the familiar design and styling, the 2020 200 Duke could be in for an extensive makeover. The teaser on KTM India's post mentions it taking inspiration from the full-grown SuperDuke so expect it look more like the 250 or the 390 Duke, and it will get a split trellis frame.

The 390 Duke has quite been winning the game with its 373cc single-pot engine that makes 43 hp and the fact that it is already loaded with a lot of electronic features. And now it will come with KTM Quickshifter+ that will work both up and downshifts above 2000 rpm. It will retain the 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster and also KTM My Ride feature for smartphone connectivity.

The power and torque figures will largely remain the same for both the motorcycles with a very slight change that only reflects on paper. Expect the 200 Duke to be priced about Rs 5000-7000 higher than the current price. Owing to the BS-VI upgrade and Quickshifter+, the 390 Duke could get more expensive by Rs 8-10,000. The launch of the motorcycle is expected as soon as next month.