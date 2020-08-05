2020 KTM 250 Duke launched with 390-style LED headlamp: Prices revised

2020 KTM 250 Duke has been upgraded with a full LED headlamp unit with DRLs, dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode, all-new colours – Dark Galvano & Silver Metallic, and one-touch start functionality.

KTM updated its motorcycle lineup to BS-VI emissions standards in January this year while also rolling out new colour options, for example for the KTM 250 Duke. The motorcycle now gets yet another upgrade in the form of an LED headlamp with DRL styled much like the 390 Duke. It also gets a dual-channel ABS with KTM’s Supermoto mode and new colour options – Dark Galvano and Silver Metallic. The BS6 KTM 250 Duke was priced earlier ar Rs 2,04,698 (ex-showroom) and has now been revised to Rs 2,09,280 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Like the 390 Duke, the BS6 KTM 250 Duke has the ‘Supermoto’ mode in its dual-channel ABS setup which can be activated at the push of a button. Most usable on a racetrack, when engaged the Supermoto system only controls ABS on the front brake and is switched off for the rear disc to allow wheel lock.

KTM 250 DUKE Engine Type Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, DOHC Engine Capacity 248.8 cm³ Power 30 PS@ 9,000 rpm Torque 24 Nm at 7,500 rpm Clutch Assist & Slipper Brakes (Front) Disc 320m, 4 piston Radial Brakes (Rear) Disc 230mm, 1 piston Floating Caliper ABS Bosch Two Channel with Supermoto mode Chassis Split Steel Trellis Frame Front Suspension WP-Open Cartridge USD Ø 43 mm Rear Suspension WP-Monoshock, 10-step adjustable Kerb weight 169 Kg Fuel Tank Capacity 13.5 lit Headlamp Full LED Unit

The 250 Duke is powered by a 248.8cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 29.6 hp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm and is paired with a six-speed transmission. It boasts high-end components like open-cartridge upside-down WP forks, slipper clutch, and pre-load adjustable monoshock.

Also read: Cheapest to most expensive 250-300cc bikes in India: From Bajaj Dominar to TVS Apache

KTM 250 Duke is greatly inspired by KTM’s unparalleled racing legacy and comes with high-tech race-ready engine & components. As a quarter-litre, it offers the best in biking performance and urban practicality. These upgrades will further enhance its appeal amongst the core biking enthusiasts, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said.

Since its launch in India back in 2012, KTM has expanded its network to 365 cities through 460 stores. The brand has a strong customer base of over 2.7 lakh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.