2020 Kawasaki Z900 Special Edition launched at Rs 7.99 lakh: Why it costs Rs 50,000 cheaper!

Kawasaki has launched the new 2020 edition of the Z900 in India. But before you get confused as to what this special edition (with already the BS6 engine on sale) is and why it is cheaper by Rs 50,000 compared to the BS6 model, the reason is that this one gets a BS4 compliant engine. The bike will be offered in two colours namely Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Spark Black. So in order to clear the existing BS4 stocks, Kawasaki decided to give all the upgrades as the 2020 BS6 model that was introduced earlier this year. However, in order to save this amount of Rs 50,000, you will have to make the complete payment before or on March 20th this year.

The deliveries for the Kawasaki Z900 Special Edition will start towards February 2020 end and the bike will be arrive in limited numbers. That said, this is a perfect opportunity for people wanting to get all the features of the BS6 model at the price of the BS4 bike, except the engine. The new 2020 Kawasaki Z900 special edition looks the same compared to the current model. However, this one gets a revised headlamp with LEDs along with new extensions. Moreover, you get a revised tail section. The instrument console also sees a major revision as the bike gets a new 4.3-inch coloured TFT unit. The instrument cluster also offers smartphone connectivity through the Kawasaki Rideaology App.

The newly launched Kawasaki Z900 Special Edition draws power from the same outgoing 948 cc in-line four-cylinder engine good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 123 bhp and 98.6 Nm. Transmission continues to be a six-speed unit. The new model also features four riding modes namely Sport, Rain, Road and Manual along with three levels of traction control and also two power modes. The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 special edition gets Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres.

Stay tuned with us for more updates! For detailed coverage of Auto Expo, visit and subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.