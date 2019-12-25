2020 Kawasaki Z900 launched in India: First BS6 Kwacker to go on sale!

Kawasaki India has given a Christmas gift to its fans and how! The Japanese bike maker has launched the new 2020 version of its famed naked streetfighter Z900 in India with prices starting at Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the previous BS4 model was on sale in India at a price of Rs 7.69 lakh. Now, while this price difference may seem on a higher side, Kawasaki has made sure to offer the best in this figure to not disappoint the customers. The new Z900 is the first BS6 compliant motorcycle by the manufacturer to go on sale in the country. The new model is available for sale in two colour options of Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Spark Black.

The new 2020 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 gets four riding modes namely Rain, Road, Sport and Manual. Apart from this, the bike also gets three levels of traction control and two power modes. In terms of features, upfront, the bike now gets an all-LED headlamp set up. The new Z900 also offers a 10.9-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster that shows information in plenty. The system can also be connected to your smartphone through the Kawasaki Rideology App.

Now coming to the biggest update, which is the updated BS6 compliant engine. The best part is that despite meeting the stricter emission norms, the 948cc, inline-four cylinder engine continues to offer the same power and torque outputs as the previous model. This means that the engine develops 124hp of power along with 97Nm of torque. Transmission is a six-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch. The new 2020 Kawasaki Z900 continues to go up against the likes of the Suzuki GSX-S750, KTM 790 Duke and the Triumph Street Triple S in the premium naked streetfighter space.

