2020 Kawasaki Z650 looks meaner, is Euro-V compatible and headed to India next year

Kawasaki promised that they will have many model reveals starting from October 22. The brand has now showcased its most affordable 650cc parallel twin in a slightly new avatar. The new 2020 Kawasaki Z650 not only looks bigger but also has a Euro-V compliant engine. As is the part with Kawasaki, the headlight is now a full-LED unit. It is also housed in a new redesigned cowl. A full TFT instrument console too is part of the revamp. This unit can be paired to a smartphone via the Rideology app. Kawasaki has also given new colours as well as graphics to the motorcycle. Overall, the design looks much sharper though we have to see the motorcycle in flesh to ascertain if it looks bigger or not. Kawasaki has also bestowed bigger tyres and the Bridgestone Battlax units have been replaced with Dunlop now.

The outgoing Z650 lacked in pillion comfort, with the small seat. Kawasaki has taken a retake on this too with a wider padded pillion unit. The more significant bit is the use of a Euro-V compliant motor that has kept the power figures same at 68hp while the torque has gone down by 2Nm and is now 64Nm. Kawasaki has retained the 6-speed, slipper clutch assisted gearbox. It is strange that Benelli had to increase the weight by around 3kg for its TNT 600 to make it Euro-V compliant while Kawasaki has shed weight from the Z650. This should mean a tad better performance can be expected from this parallel twin motor.

Suspension duties are still handled by a 41mm telescopic front forks while the rear damping is carried out by a monoshock. There are disc brakes on both ends and Kawasaki has ensured that dual channel ABS too is provided. If you take a deeper look, the exhaust plumbing is slightly different. There is no word on ground clearance. Given that the current version in India is known to grind over speed breakers, we wonder if the new model too will have the same characteristic. Speaking of which, the new Kawasaki Z650 should be in Indian showrooms by June 2020. Kawasaki should shortly open bookings for the same. When it comes here, it will be BS-VI compliant and one can expect a marginal Rs 20,000 price hike.