2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R gets a new colour option: Priced at Rs 13.99 lakh

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has been recently updated with a new colour option that will be sold alongside the already existing shades. The company has kept the prices unchanged with the inclusion of the new colour. That said, the newly introduced green-black colour with gold highlights has been launched at a price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the addition of the new colour scheme, no changes have been made to the litre-class motorcycle. Deliveries of the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R will start from October this year. The Ninja ZX-10R will continue to be on sale in India as a single-seater sportsbike and hence, bad news for you if you are thinking to take a pillion along.

Interestingly, this is the same colour scheme that Kawasaki offers for the 2020 Ninja 400 as well. Powering the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is a 998cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 200hp and 115Nm. When it comes to electronics, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is loaded up to the brim as it gets features like launch control, six-axis IMU, engine braking control, traction control, cornering management function and more. The ZX-10R gets an electronic steering damper while the suspension duties are taken care of with the help of fully adjustable Showa set up.

The Ninja ZX-10R rubs shoulders against the likes of Yamaha YZF-R1, Suzuki GSX-R1000, Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade, BMW S1000RR and the Ducati Panigale V4 in the litre-class superbike territory. The motorcycle is brought to India via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route.

