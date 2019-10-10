2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 unveiled with sharper styling, better features: India launch next year

The new 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 has been unveiled in the global markets. The new model gets new visuals along with a revised motor and new features to offer more than before. Starting with the styling of the motorcycle, well, some may be disappointed by the fact that that the front end of the new Ninja 650 looks the same as that of the Ninja ZX-6R, Versys 1000 and the Ninja 400. However, on a positive note, the new 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 looks a lot sharper compared to the model that is currently on sale in the Indian market. The fuel tank, on the other hand, is now more muscular while the tail end remains untouched. The new Kawasaki Ninja 650 will be available for sale in three colour options namely Flat Stardust White with Metallic Flat Spark Black, Metallic Spark Black and Kawasaki Racing Team Green paint scheme.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 instrument cluster

Speaking of the powertrain, the new 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 draws power from the same 649cc, parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected motor is now Euro-V compliant and is good for pumping out a maximum power output of 67hp. That said, the power output is the same as the outgoing model. The torque, however, sees a reduction by 1.7Nm and kicks in at 200rpm higher. Another significant update on the new 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is a new 4.3-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster that also supports Bluetooth connectivity through a dedicated mobile application.

As far as India launch is concerned, the new 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is expected to make its way here early next year. All thanks to the revised motor and added features on offer, the bike will most likely be a bit pricier than its Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) price tag that it currently comes with.

