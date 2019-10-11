2020 Kawasaki Ninja 250 revealed ahead of global debut at Tokyo Motor Show: India launch likely next year

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 250 has been revealed in all its glory ahead of its global debut scheduled at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show on 23rd October. According to a report on Motorbikes UK, the new Ninja 250 will come in two variants - Ninja 250 SE ABS and Ninja 250 SE ABS MDP. The report adds that the bike will be available in two colour options - white and 'blu' as listed by Kawasaki but as Motorbikes writes it correctly, it does look like faded Kawasaki Green to us. On the other hand, the Ninja 250 SE ABS MDP will only get one colour scheme – black.

The 2020 Ninja 250 will mostly get cosmetic changes and mechanically it'll remain the same with its 248cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin DOHC engine that makes 36.5 hp and 23 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 250 in 'blu'

Better news is that Kawasaki may be working on a ZX version of the Ninja 250 called ZX-25R which would be powered by a four-pot 250cc engine producing up to a whopping 60 hp. This one should be a hoot to ride with trusty 'ol Kawi dynamics. However, it is highly unlikely the ZX-25R will come to India if they do roll it out any time soon.

As for the standard version 2020 Ninja 250, it could replace the current Ninja 300 in India when the country transits from BS-IV to BS-VI emission norms in April 2020. However, there is so far no confirmation on the matter.

The last model of the quarter-litre Ninja that was sold in India was the Ninja 250R which was the first proper sports motorcycle that was launched in the segment in the country but didn't see much popularity owing to a towering price tag. The motorcycle scenario in India, however, has evolved substantially since 2012 and now the quarter-litre segment is witnessing a boom so Kawi rolling out the new Ninja 250 as a CKD may be a good idea for the manufacturer now.