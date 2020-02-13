2020 Italjet Dragster: A scooter that’s drool worthy!

125cc scooters are not meant to be very stylish or mean-looking, especially in a market like ours! However, Italian scooter maker Italjet thinks otherwise and has revealed the 2020 Dragster. The scooter will be offered in two engine options - 125cc and 200cc. Now, what will catch your attention at first is the stunning design of the scooter and in fact, it looks so mean and aggressive that even some high-end sportsbikes will shy away from this scooter due to inferiority complex. Talking of powertrain, the 125cc engine on the Dragster 125 develops a maximum power output of 14.9 bhp along with a peak torque of 12.5 Nm.

On the other hand, talking of the 200cc version, this one is powered by a 200cc engine that produces 19.8hp of power along with 17Nm of peak torque. Italjet Dragster gets 12-inch front and rear 13-inch wheels. The braking set up comprises of a 175mm front disc brake along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear with a standard CBS. The 200cc version additionally comes with a single-channel ABS and tips the scales at 112 kg.

One of the prime highlights of the Italjet Dragster is that it gets a hub steering upfront instead of conventional telescopic forks. Italjet is currently seeing Germany and the UK as the Dragster scooter's biggest markets. The company says that the scooter will be available in numerous markets around the globe. While there is no denying the fact that the Dragster 125 and 200 will make their way to some Asian markets, India doesn't seem to be on the list due to high price tag as of now. Deliveries for the Italjet Dragster will commence in the second of 2020.

