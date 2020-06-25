2020 Honda Livo BS6 teased: Hero Splendor iSmart rival expected price, features, specs

The new 2020 Honda Livo BS6 will be launched in the coming days with a significant premium over the price of the BS4 model. Here is what all changes to expect on the Hero Splendor iSmart rivalling 110cc premium commuter.

Just after the launch of the Grazia BS6, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has teased a new product. This time, the two-wheeler in question is the Honda Livo BS6 premium commuter motorcycle. As one can see in the teaser video, the overall silhouette of the upcoming 2020 Honda Livo BS6 essentially remains the same. Now in typical Honda fashion in which the company is not just making its products BS6 compliant but is also adding some new features, the same will happen with the BS6 Livo as well. The teaser confirms this as it shows the bike with an engine kill switch and a new instrument cluster. The layout of the digital-analog cluster has been changed and the new unit seems to offer more information than before. The new BS6 compliant Honda Livo 110 will get power from the same 109cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a four-speed transmission system. The engine on the outgoing BS4 model used to churn out power and torque outputs of 8hp and 9Nm and expect some variation in figures for the BS6 model.

Watch 2020 Honda Livo BS6 teaser video:

The suspension system comprises of conventional telescopic forks upfront along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. Braking comes from an optional front disc brake along with a drum unit at the rear. In terms of pricing, the new 2020 Honda Livo BS6 will be launched with a significant premium over the price of the BS4 model that used to retail in India at a starting of Rs 58,775 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Very recently, the new Honda Grazia saw a price hike of Rs 12,000 with the BS6 transition and a similar increment can be expected for the new Livo as well, courtesy of an environment-friendlier engine and new features. Apart from these inclusions, expect some new colour options for the new BS6 Honda Livo as well. More details on the new BS6 Honda Livo 110 including price to be out in the coming days, so stay tuned for all the action!

