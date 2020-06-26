2020 Honda Grazia BS6 vs TVS Ntorq BS6: Which sporty 125cc scooter to buy and why?

Two of India's sportiest 125cc scooters - 2020 Honda Grazia 125 BS6 and the TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 go head-to-head against each other in this paper fight. Here's which scooter makes more sense in its BS6 avatar and what all the two have on offer. We also tell you which is the one to go for!

A couple of days back, the new 2020 Honda Grazia 125 BS6 was launched in India with a hefty premium of almost Rs 12,000 compared to the outgoing BS4 model. However, if you are thinking that the scooter is all about just an environment-friendlier engine, this is not the case as the new Grazia packs in a lot of interesting and practical features. Earlier, Honda Grazia was removed from the manufacturer’s official website for quite some time only to return in a refreshed BS6 avatar. Sure the 2020 Honda Grazia 125 BS6 is now the company’s flagship scooter and its sportiest offering in the automatic scooter category. However, it has one tough competitor in the battlefield – the TVS Ntorq. TVS’ flagship scooter was also launched in a BS6 version a few days back, however, the updates were quite subtle compared to the Grazia. Nonetheless, the Ntorq has always been a preferred choice of the buyers when it comes to buying a sporty 125cc scooter in India and hence, it’s time to pit the two scooters against each other in this paper fight!

2020 Honda Grazia BS6 vs TVS Ntorq BS6 – Features

So first things first! Both of these scooters have their own set of USPs along with interesting feature sets. One thing that is common between the two is that both, the 2020 Honda Grazia 125 BS6 and the TVS Ntorq BS6 come feature-loaded and essentially cover everything in terms of features that you would want from a 125cc scooter. Starting with the Grazia BS6, the scooter comes with an all-digital blue backlit instrument cluster. The said unit is highly informative and shows real-time fuel efficiency, distance-to-empty readout and comes with a tripmeter as well. Moreover, you get a 3-step ECO indicator along with clock and service due indicator. Now coming to other features, the new 2020 Honda Grazia BS6 gets an idling stop-start system along with a two-way switch that acts as an engine start-stop switch and an engine kill switch as well. Like other BS6 Honda offerings, the new Grazia too gets ACG silent start tech and an engine cut off provision when the side stand is down.

On the other hand, the new 2020 TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 also features a fully digital instrument cluster. However, this one gets an interesting lap timer in order to further justify its bet of being one of the quickest and sportiest 125cc scooters currently on sale in India. Now, one big highlight here is the company’s SmartXconnect, all thanks to which you can connect your smartphone to the scooter via Bluetooth. Once done, you get access to call and message alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, last parked location, ride statistics and more. The Ntorq also gets an engine-kill switch and shows high-speed alert too.

2020 Honda Grazia BS6 vs TVS Ntorq BS6 – Engine specifications

Both scooters are now BS6 compliant and the transition has resulted in a slight revision in their power and torque figures. Starting with the 2020 Honda Grazia 125 BS6, the scooter draws power from a 124 cc engine, the same unit that runs the Activa 125 as well. The fuel-injected engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 8hp and 10Nm. On the other hand, the 2020 TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 is powered by a 124.79 cc engine that makes out 9hp of peak power along with 10.5Nm of maximum torque output. As one can clearly see, the Ntorq here wins the battle in terms of engine specs and hence, should be a slightly peppier, quicker and faster scooter than the Grazia.

2020 Honda Grazia BS6 vs TVS Ntorq BS6 – Price in India

Comparing the prices of the two scooters, the newly launched 2020 Honda Grazia 125 BS6 price in India starts at Rs 73,912 for the drum brake variant while the disc brake trim will set you back by Rs 80,978. TVS Ntorq BS6, on the other hand, is currently priced at Rs 66,885 for the drum brake variant while for the disc brake variant, you will have to shell out Rs 70,885. The Ntorq 125 is also available in a Race Edition model that is priced at Rs 73,365 and the same gets some additional features like a red-hot race-inspired paint scheme along with hazard lamps.

Now if you look at these prices, the top-end variant of the TVS Ntorq (Race edition) costs almost the same as the entry-level variant of the Honda Grazia BS6. The fact that the TVS NTorq 125 offers better power and some impressive features like Smartphone connectivity makes it look like a better deal in this spec-showdown. On the other hand, in order to get all the features of the Honda Grazia BS6, you will have to shell out Rs 7,000 more than the base variant that comes at a price at which you can buy the fully loaded trim of the TVS Ntorq. The Grazia sure has some interesting features like an idle start-stop system and silent starter but these don’t seem to justify the extra price.

