2020 Honda Grazia 125 BS6: Features and tech that make it a ‘smart’ scooter

From information display to engine to braking, the new 2020 Honda Grazia 125 BS6 comes with numerous innovations. The scooter has been launched in India very recently at a starting price of Rs 73,336 (ex-showroom, Gurgaon). More details below.

This week Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launched the new Grazia 125 BS6 scooter. Targeted at younger buyers, the Grazia is now a ‘smart scooter’. For example, it is equipped with an instrument display that shows advanced informatics like distance-to-empty, average fuel efficiency and real-time fuel efficiency, and service due indicator. It also has the idling stop system (at a traffic light and other brief stops, the engine automatically switches off, and can be restarted by twisting the throttle) and side-stand indicator with engine cut-off (it prevents engine start while the side stand is engaged). Its 125cc engine has smart features in the form of Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), which include the following:

ACG starter: It starts engine jolt-free via the same AC generator used to generate current and charge the battery while riding. This eliminates the need for a conventional starter motor.

Decompression: Slightly opened exhaust valves (at the beginning of the compression stroke) lead to engine start with less effort.

Swing Back: It rotates the engine in a slightly opposite direction, which allows the piston to take a ‘running start’, making it easier to start the engine with a small amount of power.

Programmed Fuel Injection (PGMFI): It injects the right amount of fuel in the cylinder based on specific engine data and feedback from six sensors (engine oil temperature sensor, engine speed sensor, oxygen sensor, air pressure sensor, air temperature sensor, throttle position sensor).

Friction Reduction: Offset cylinder, compact weight crankshaft & piston reduce overall engine friction, leading to improved fuel efficiency.

For safety, the Grazia 125 is equipped with the Combi Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer technology — it distributes braking force proportionately between the front and the rear wheels, but the rider has to press just the left lever. The new Grazia is priced starting Rs 73,336 (ex-showroom, Gurgaon).

