2020 Honda CBR400R revealed: Why it should be launched in India

At the heart of the new 2020 Honda CBR400R sits a 399cc twin-cylinder motor that is good for producing 45 hp of power along with 38 Nm of torque. The gearbox is a six-speed unit. Here is all you need to know about the CBR400R and if you should expect in India.

By:Published: July 2, 2020 6:26 PM

The new 2020 Honda CBR400R has now been revealed officially in Japan. The bike majorly remains unchanged compared to the previous model, however, the CBR logo on this one has been revised. In order to be precise, the new logo now looks similar to the one that the company uses for its flagship supersport CBR1000RR-R. Like the previous model, the new 2020 Honda CBR400R gets a sharp and aggressive design language that will work in favour of most of the buyers.  The bike gets a dual-headlamp setup upfront and the well-sculpted fuel tank along with it makes the bike a pure looker. Things are quite interesting at the rear too where the bike gets a double-barrel exhaust set up that matches well with the overall character.

The motorcycle comes with clip-on handlebars but the riding stance isn’t too aggressive. That said, the CBR400R presents itself as a good example of a bike that is suited for everyday usability and has the essence of a sportsbike as well. Now coming to what powers the bike. At the heart of the new 2020 Honda CBR400R is a 399cc twin-cylinder engine that is good for generating 45 hp of power along with 38 Nm of torque. Gearbox is a six-speed unit. The new 2020 Honda CBR400R will start retailing in Japan starting 31st July and has been priced at 808,500 yen. The bike will be available in three colours options namely Champion Red, Matte Gray and Pearl Glare White.

Honda is planning to launch multiple 500cc bikes in India within a year and these may include the CBR500R. However, the smaller displacement CBR400R might make more sense here. If launched and priced well, the bike can be a worthy contender to the likes of the KTM RC 390. Also, the fact that the Yamaha RZF-R3 is temporarily discontinued in India makes the case stronger for the CBR400R and a lot of buyers might opt for it considering the numerous benefits it has on offer including its Fireblade-inspired design.

