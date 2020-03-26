2020 Honda CBR250RR to pack in more power, better features: Will take on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R!

Powering the new 2020 Honda CBR250RR is a parallel-twin motor that is good for developing a maximum power output of 40hp compared to the previous model that used to make 37hp.

By:Updated: March 26, 2020 12:51:14 PM

 The new 2020 Honda CBR250RR will be a lot exciting than before. As you must have read the headline, the new model will not only pack in more power but will offer better and new features as well. Powering the new 2020 Honda CBR250RR will be a parallel-twin motor that is good for developing a maximum power output of 40hp compared to the previous model that used to make 37hp and hence, a 3hp increment. When it comes to the torque output, the engine on the previous model used to make 23Nm and the figure for the new model has not been revealed as of now. The new CBR250RR will also get ride-by-wire technology along with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Not only this, the new model will also come with three riding modes namely Comfort, Sport and Sport+. In terms of aesthetics, the new 2020 Honda CBR250RR looks essentially the same as the previous model and the resemblance with its elder siblings like the CBR650R and CBR1000RR is still very much the same. Apart from this, the new 2020 model will be offered in a new range of colours. What appealed to us the most is a white coloured body with red frame along with golden coloured alloy wheels.

The new 2020 Honda CBR250RR gets upside-down forks upfront along with petal disc brakes at both ends. The new 2020 Honda CBR250RR will be launched in Japan and Indonesia first and when it comes to India launch, it seems highly unlikely at the moment due to the high price tag.  The only quarter-litre fully-faired motorcycle by Honda for the Indian market is the CBR250R but that too will be discontinued once the BS6 emission norms kick in starting next month.

This will leave the space vacant for a Yamaha Fazer 25 challenger. Nonetheless, let’s hope for the best and pray that Honda brings in a more affordable version of the CBR250RR and price it sensibly for it to make sense for the buyers here in India. Stay tuned for more such updates!

Image source: Young Machine

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bugatti uses first-ever 3D-printed titanium components on Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport 300+

Bugatti uses first-ever 3D-printed titanium components on Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport 300+

Missing MotoGP? Riders to compete virtually on official video game this Sunday - here's how to watch

Missing MotoGP? Riders to compete virtually on official video game this Sunday - here's how to watch

Covid19 relief measures: MG Motor India donates Rs 2 crore for medical aid

Covid19 relief measures: MG Motor India donates Rs 2 crore for medical aid

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long Term Review: 2 Months, 3,100 km Update!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long Term Review: 2 Months, 3,100 km Update!

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, Forty-Eight Special BS6 launched: Get pricier by this much!

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, Forty-Eight Special BS6 launched: Get pricier by this much!

Coronavirus Pandemic: Aston Martin suspends manufacturing in UK till April 20

Coronavirus Pandemic: Aston Martin suspends manufacturing in UK till April 20

Mercedes-Benz Actros truck gets MirrorCam instead of rearview mirrors: Improved visibility & fuel efficiency

Mercedes-Benz Actros truck gets MirrorCam instead of rearview mirrors: Improved visibility & fuel efficiency

Mercedes-Benz takes EQV electric V-Class through harsh Arctic winter testing

Mercedes-Benz takes EQV electric V-Class through harsh Arctic winter testing

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG BS6 launched: Priced at Rs 6.36 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG BS6 launched: Priced at Rs 6.36 lakh

2020 Tokyo Olympic may have been postponed but a car will rescue the torch relay

2020 Tokyo Olympic may have been postponed but a car will rescue the torch relay

Coronavirus scare: Maxxis tyres suspends operations at Sanand production facility till 14th April

Coronavirus scare: Maxxis tyres suspends operations at Sanand production facility till 14th April

Mahindra Bolero BS6 variants explained: Features, price

Mahindra Bolero BS6 variants explained: Features, price

Coronavirus effect! Auto industry to face Rs 2,300 crore loss daily with plant closures: SIAM

Coronavirus effect! Auto industry to face Rs 2,300 crore loss daily with plant closures: SIAM

Car, bike movies to get you through the lockdown in India

Car, bike movies to get you through the lockdown in India

Mahindra Bolero BS6 launched: Price, features, specifications

Mahindra Bolero BS6 launched: Price, features, specifications

Yamaha Majesty S 155 maxi-scooter revealed: More powerful than India-bound Aprilia SXR 160!

Yamaha Majesty S 155 maxi-scooter revealed: More powerful than India-bound Aprilia SXR 160!

Telematics for improved aftersales service: AI, IOT, on-board diagnostics to ensure fault prediction in cars

Telematics for improved aftersales service: AI, IOT, on-board diagnostics to ensure fault prediction in cars

ION Energy and Wamtechnik to make an all-electric excavator: Announce strategic partnership

ION Energy and Wamtechnik to make an all-electric excavator: Announce strategic partnership

Fiat Chrysler to produce face masks for health care workers: To donate 1 million masks a month

Fiat Chrysler to produce face masks for health care workers: To donate 1 million masks a month

Hero Cycles to mitigate coronavirus impact by setting aside Rs 100 crore for community

Hero Cycles to mitigate coronavirus impact by setting aside Rs 100 crore for community