2020 Honda CBR250RR to pack in more power, better features: Will take on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R!

Not only this, the new model will also come with three riding modes namely Comfort, Sport and Sport+. In terms of aesthetics, the new 2020 Honda CBR250RR looks essentially the same as the previous model and the resemblance with its elder siblings like the CBR650R and CBR1000RR is still very much the same. Apart from this, the new 2020 model will be offered in a new range of colours. What appealed to us the most is a white coloured body with red frame along with golden coloured alloy wheels.

The new 2020 Honda CBR250RR gets upside-down forks upfront along with petal disc brakes at both ends. The new 2020 Honda CBR250RR will be launched in Japan and Indonesia first and when it comes to India launch, it seems highly unlikely at the moment due to the high price tag. The only quarter-litre fully-faired motorcycle by Honda for the Indian market is the CBR250R but that too will be discontinued once the BS6 emission norms kick in starting next month.

This will leave the space vacant for a Yamaha Fazer 25 challenger. Nonetheless, let’s hope for the best and pray that Honda brings in a more affordable version of the CBR250RR and price it sensibly for it to make sense for the buyers here in India. Stay tuned for more such updates!

Image source: Young Machine