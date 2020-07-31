2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, Fireblade SP bookings open: Expected price, deliveries & more details

The new 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and the Fireblade SP bookings have opened in India at the company's BigWing dealerships. Here is what all the new Fireblade bring to the table and how much these might cost here.

The new 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP made their official debut at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show. Now, here comes a piece of good news for the buyers waiting for these supersport models in India! The company has announced that the bookings for the two models have begun here in India and these will be arriving as CBU units. For those of you who wish to own one, you can head to your nearest Honda BigWing dealership with your cheque book. The company says that the deliveries for the new 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP will start by the end of August 2020 and an official launch must be round the corner. The new 2020 model gets a more aggressive styling and upfront, the new Fireblade gets sleek & sharper-looking all-LED headlamps along with winglets in the fairing in order to produce downforce that is quite similar to the MotoGP-spec 2018 Honda RC2013V MotoGP bike.

At the heart of the new 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP is a 999.9cc, in-line, four-cylinder engine that produces 214 hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 113Nm. Both the models get Akrapovic exhaust as standard while SP comes additionally with a quickshifter. In terms of electronics, the new 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade gets a new Bosch six-axis IMU along with nine-stage traction control, launch control and ABS. All these can be accessed through a new 5.0-inch coloured TFT screen. The new 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade will be available for sale in two colour options namely Grand Prix Red and Matte Pearl Morion Black. On the other hand, the Fireblade SP only a single Grand Prix Red shade.

While the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade comes with Showa BPF forks up front and a Showa BFRC-Light rear monoshock, the more premium Fireblade SP offers Ohlins electronic suspension upfront and rear. The two trims get twin 330mm discs upfront, and while the standard model gets Nissin calipers, the SP version comes with Brembo Stylema brake calipers. The 2019 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade was priced in India at Rs 16.43 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new model is expected to demand a significant premium over its predecessor. We believe the new model will be priced in the region of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard trim.

