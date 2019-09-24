2020 Honda Africa Twin revealed: All new, lighter and more powerful than before!

Honda has revealed the all-new 2020 CRF1100L Africa Twin prior to its showcase at 2019 EICMA in November. The Africa Twin is the full-size adventure tourer model which builds on its off-road heritage having won the Dakar rally four times in the late 80s. Honda introduced a modernised version in 2015. Now Honda has introduced a reworked version which is all-new, lighter and more powerful than before.

The ‘all-new’ tag comes from the fact that the new Africa Twin does away with the 998cc engine for a larger 1084cc engine. Essentially it is the same motor with a longer stroke. This has resulted in a peak power boost to 102PS from 95PS earlier while torque has increased up to 105Nm from 99Nm. Honda has managed to shed weight from the transmission to make the bike lighter. The manual is 2.5 kilos lighter, while the DCT is now 2.2kgs lighter. Honda has also shaved 1.8kgs from the chassis and uses a bolt-on rear subframe, the swingarm has also been lightened. While a long list of electronics like lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS and wheelie control and more are offered with the model, the Africa Twin has a sneaky party piece up its sleeves.

One of the key highlights of the 2020 CRF1100L Africa Twin is the full-colour, 6.5 inch TFT display that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto through USB. There is a second screen that offers the rider traditional vehicle information like speed, gears, odometre, and more for times when the rider is using the main screen for navigation.

While the model has only been revealed at the moment, its arrival in India is yet to be announced by the Japanese manufacturer.