2020 Honda Africa Twin launching tomorrow with bigger engine, better features!

The new 2020 Honda Africa Twin is launching tomorrow in India and the new model is significantly different and better compared to the outgoing one. Globally, the new 2020 Honda Africa Twin is being offered in two variants with DCT and manual transmission options and it will be interesting to see if the company brings both these or just the DCT as it did before. The new 2020 Honda Africa Twin gets power from a bigger 1084cc, parallel-twin engine that is good for producing respective power and torque of 102hp and 105 Nm, which is an increment over the previous model.

The new 2020 Honda Africa Twin gets Honda Selectable Torque Control along with a six-axis IMU and a three-level wheelie control that you can also switch off completely. The new 2020 Honda Africa Twin comes with a stiffer semi double-cradle chassis and is also lighter than before, 6 kgs to be precise. With the new bolted-on chassis, the seat height on the new 2020 Honda Africa Twin has risen from 820mm-840mm to 850mm-870mm. While many riders might feel discomfort with increased seat height, the company says that the seat is now narrower by 140mm for better accessibility.

In terms of aesthetics, the new Africa Twin also slightly aggressive than before, which is all thanks to new twin circular-shaped LED headlamps. The new model gets a small LCD panel as well below the supremely informative 6.5-inch colour TFT touchscreen. Interestingly, the said unit supports Apple CarPlay connectivity as well. There is a ‘Adventure Sports’ version of the new Honda Africa Twin, which in addition, gets a larger fuel tank along with an optional electronically adjustable rear monoshock. Moreover, with this version, you also get wire-spoke rims fitted with tubeless tyres. Currently, we don’t have any confirmation of this version coming to India. The new 2020 Honda Africa Twin is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

