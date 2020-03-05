2020 Honda Africa Twin launched at Rs 15.35 lakh: First BS6 big bike by Honda with more power and features

2020 Honda Africa has been launched in two versions namely Standard and Adventure Sports with the latter offering some additional features.

Good news for ADV enthusiasts! The new 2020 Honda Africa Twin has been launched in India and before we dig into the details, it offers so much more compared to the outgoing model. The new model has been priced at a starting of Rs 15.35 lakh Ex-showroom, pan India. The new 2020 Honda Africa Twin has been launched with revised aesthetics all thanks to which the bike looks sleeker and more aggressive than before. The front gets all-LED headlamps with circular-shaped LED DRLs.The new model has been launched in two versions namely Standard and Adventure Sports with the latter offering some additional features.

Now to the biggest update on the 2020 Honda Africa Twin – it’s engine. Powering this ADV is a bigger displacement 1084cc, parallel-twin engine and this one now produces 12 per cent more power and 11 per cent more torque than the outgoing model. That said, the revised power and torque figures now stand at 101hp and 105Nm respectively.

The new 2020 Honda Africa Twin has been launched in India in both – manual and DCT automatic transmission options. While the claimed fuel efficiency for the manual trim is 20.4 kmpl, the figure for DCT is 20.8 kmpl.

The new Africa Twin comes with four riding modes namely Tour, Urban, Gravel and off-road along with two additional modes that are fully customisable. The standard model has a fuel tank with 24.8-litre capacity that should definitely rejoice the touring freaks with a need for lesser fuel stops.

In terms of the electronics package, the new model gets Honda selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which is now powered by a new six-axis inertial measurement unit. The bike also has three levels of wheelie control along with seven levels of HSTC and three levels of electronic engine braking. The 6.5-inch touchscreen instrument cluster is now supremely informative and comes with Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The new Africa Twin runs on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. Braking power is delivered with the help of 310mm dual disc brakes upfront along with a single 256mm disc at the rear. The bike gets a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as Standard and the ABS for the rear can be switched off completely to let you have more fun off roads.

Bookings for the 2020 Honda Africa Twin for both manual and DCT variants start today. Deliveries for the motorcycle will commence starting May 2020.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.