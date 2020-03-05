2020 Honda Africa Twin launched at Rs 15.35 lakh: First BS6 big bike by Honda with more power and features

2020 Honda Africa has been launched in two versions namely Standard and Adventure Sports with the latter offering some additional features.

By:Updated: March 5, 2020 1:37:53 PM

Good news for ADV enthusiasts! The new 2020 Honda Africa Twin has been launched in India and before we dig into the details, it offers so much more compared to the outgoing model. The new model has been priced at a starting of Rs 15.35 lakh Ex-showroom, pan India. The new 2020 Honda Africa Twin has been launched with revised aesthetics all thanks to which the bike looks sleeker and more aggressive than before. The front gets all-LED headlamps with circular-shaped LED DRLs.The new model has been launched in two versions namely Standard and Adventure Sports with the latter offering some additional features.

Now to the biggest update on the 2020 Honda Africa Twin – it’s engine. Powering this ADV is a bigger displacement 1084cc, parallel-twin engine and this one now produces 12 per cent more power and 11 per cent more torque than the outgoing model. That said, the revised power and torque figures now stand at 101hp and 105Nm respectively.

The new 2020 Honda Africa Twin has been launched in India in both – manual and DCT automatic transmission options. While the claimed fuel efficiency for the manual trim is 20.4 kmpl, the figure for DCT is 20.8 kmpl.

The new Africa Twin comes with four riding modes namely Tour, Urban, Gravel and off-road along with two additional modes that are fully customisable. The standard model has a fuel tank with 24.8-litre capacity that should definitely rejoice the touring freaks with a need for lesser fuel stops.

In terms of the electronics package, the new model gets Honda selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which is now powered by a new six-axis inertial measurement unit. The bike also has three levels of wheelie control along with seven levels of HSTC and three levels of electronic engine braking. The 6.5-inch touchscreen instrument cluster is now supremely informative and comes with Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The new Africa Twin runs on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. Braking power is delivered with the help of 310mm dual disc brakes upfront along with a single 256mm disc at the rear. The bike gets a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as Standard and the ABS for the rear can be switched off completely to let you have more fun off roads.

Bookings for the 2020 Honda Africa Twin for both manual and DCT variants start today. Deliveries for the motorcycle will commence starting May 2020.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Honda Africa Twin launched at Rs 15.35 lakh: First BS6 big bike by Honda with more power and features

2020 Honda Africa Twin launched at Rs 15.35 lakh: First BS6 big bike by Honda with more power and features

BMW X1 facelift launched at Rs 35.9 lakh: What this new luxury compact SUV offers

BMW X1 facelift launched at Rs 35.9 lakh: What this new luxury compact SUV offers

Updated Honda WR-V launch in April: Automatic likely to be introduced

Updated Honda WR-V launch in April: Automatic likely to be introduced

WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Five frequently asked questions before the TSD rally flags off

WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Five frequently asked questions before the TSD rally flags off

Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 launched: New petrol engines, diesel discontinued

Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 launched: New petrol engines, diesel discontinued

Super-premium feel! New Hyundai Creta 2020 rivals features found in much more expensive, top-end luxury cars

Super-premium feel! New Hyundai Creta 2020 rivals features found in much more expensive, top-end luxury cars

Astounding! Chinese car maker claims its SUV can prevent coronavirus: Here’s how

Astounding! Chinese car maker claims its SUV can prevent coronavirus: Here’s how

Toyota Vellfire features explained: Chauffeur controls, Ottoman seats, powered ceiling infotainment

Toyota Vellfire features explained: Chauffeur controls, Ottoman seats, powered ceiling infotainment

2020 Hyundai Creta to get 50+ connectivity features with BlueLink

2020 Hyundai Creta to get 50+ connectivity features with BlueLink

Suzuki Gixxer, Gixxer SF BS6 launched: Here's what all you get for additional price!

Suzuki Gixxer, Gixxer SF BS6 launched: Here's what all you get for additional price!

How to pass driving licence test despite high failure rate at Automated Driving Test Centres 

How to pass driving licence test despite high failure rate at Automated Driving Test Centres 

Next-gen Skoda Octavia RS goes hybrid: 245hp sports sedan, more electrified variants unveiled

Next-gen Skoda Octavia RS goes hybrid: 245hp sports sedan, more electrified variants unveiled

All-new Mahindra XUV500 launch in 2021: Expected features, engine and price

All-new Mahindra XUV500 launch in 2021: Expected features, engine and price

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon launched in India: What this Rs 68.94 lakh SUV offers

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon launched in India: What this Rs 68.94 lakh SUV offers

2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V get expensive by this much!

2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V get expensive by this much!

Can Coronavirus spell doom for F1 and MotoGP in 2020? How it possibly can

Can Coronavirus spell doom for F1 and MotoGP in 2020? How it possibly can

Hyundai unveils Prophecy EV concept: New EV platform with a joystick instead of steering wheel

Hyundai unveils Prophecy EV concept: New EV platform with a joystick instead of steering wheel

Fourth generation Audi A3 unveiled: Sedan likely to come to India in late-2020

Fourth generation Audi A3 unveiled: Sedan likely to come to India in late-2020

Top made-in-India electric scooters you can buy today: Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and more

Top made-in-India electric scooters you can buy today: Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and more

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe launched: Macan, X4 rival priced at Rs 62.7 lakh

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe launched: Macan, X4 rival priced at Rs 62.7 lakh