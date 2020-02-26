2020 Honda Africa Twin India launch date out! Bigger engine, more features on offer

With the bigger engine in place, the new 2020 Honda Africa Twin now offers 6 percent more power and 7 percent increased torque. Here is what all to expect!

The new 2020 Honda Africa Twin will be launched in India on 5th March. The new model will get a bigger displacement engine along with multiple new features for better convenience. The Africa Twin is available globally in two versions namely Standard and Adventure Sports and India is expected to get both these models upon launch. Powering the new 2020 Honda Africa Twin is a 1,084cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 102hp and 105Nm. All thanks to the bigger engine, the new Africa Twin now offers 6 percent more power and 7 percent increased torque.

The claimed fuel efficiency figures for the manual and automatic DCT versions are 20.4 kmpl and 20.8 kmpl respectively. In the international markets, the new Africa Twin is available in both automatic DCT and manual transmission options and both these are expected to make their way to India. In terms of the electronics package, the new 2020 Honda Africa Twin gets a six-axis IMU along with Ride-by-Wire throttle and six riding modes namely Tour, Urban, Gravel, Off-road with two user modes.

Apart from this, the ADV also gets cornering ABS, rear lift control, wheelie control, Honda Selectable Torque Control, cruise control system and also cornering lights. ABS on the rear wheel can be completely switched off as well to let the rider have more fun off the road. Other noteworthy features on the new 2020 Honda Africa Twin include full-LED lighting along with a 6.5-inch coloured TFT touchscreen instrument cluster and these are standard. On the other hand, the top-spec Adventure Sports version features a taller windscreen along with a bigger larger fuel tank and top-box, pannier mounts and wider sump guard.

More details on the new 2020 Honda Africa Twin to be out on 5th March, so stay tuned with us for all the updates! Subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.