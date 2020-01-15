2020 Honda Activa 6G launched at a price of Rs 63,912: Improved fuel efficiency, better features and more!

The new 2020 Honda Activa 6G has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 63,912. The scooter has been launched in two variants namely Standard and Deluxe, with the price of the latter being Rs 65,412 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the new Activa 6G is almost Rs 7,500 costlier compared to the outgoing 5G model. The scooter will be available in a total of six colour options. After the Activa 125 and SP125, this is the third BS6 product launch by the company for the Indian market. The new Activa 6G has grown in dimensions and the new model gets an increased wheelbase, longer seat and higher ground clearance. The new Activa 6G gets an ACG starter which is basically silent start tech. As the name suggests, this technology eliminates the noise of the electric start and all you hear is just the sound of the engine while starting the vehicle.

Powering the Honda Activa 6G is a 110cc engine that now gets fuel injection system to meet the stringent BS6 emission norms. Moreover, the scooter also gets the company's start-stop technology that targets at improving fuel efficiency. In order to be specific, the company claims a 10 percent more mileage for the Activa 6G compared to the previous 5G model. The new Honda Activa 6G also gets external fuel fill to offer better convenience. In terms of other features, the scooter continues to offer an all-LED headlamp and Combi braking system for better safety.

For better comfort, the new Honda Activa 6G now gets conventional telescopic forks up front. The new Honda Activa 6G will start reaching dealerships by the end of this month or early February. The company is offering a six-year warranty with the new Activa 6G that includes a three-year standard and three-year optional. Talking of Honda's new offerings, the company says it has sold over 75,000 units of its BS6 products so far. After TVS Jupiter, the new Activa 6G is the second BS6 compliant 110cc scooter to have been launched in the country.

