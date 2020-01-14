2020 Honda Activa 6G launch tomorrow: India’s favourite scooter’s new avatar

The new 2020 Honda Activa 6G is set to be launched in India at an event in Mumbai tomorrow. India's most popular scooter's new avatar will be getting multiple new features along with a BS6 compliant engine. Just like the existing Activa 5G, the sixth-generation model will also get an all-LED headlamp for good illumination in dark situations. A USB charging port might also be carried over from the existing model. Honda launched the Activa 125 BS6 as its first BS6 offering for the Indian market a few months back. The scooter gets some interesting features like engine start-stop, silent start tech and more and these features are expected to make way on the new Activa 6G as well.

Moreover, in order to offer better convenience to the customers, the Activa 6G might also get an external fuel filler cap. The overall silhouette of the scooter will most likely remain the same. The core design language has not been changed much for the last two decades for the simple fact that it is a widely accepted design that appeals to both the sexes. Coming to the powertrain, with the BS6 compliance, the Activa 6G is expected to get a fuel injection system this time with a slight drop in power.

Prices for the Honda Activa 6G are expected to be at least Rs 5,000 more compared to the existing model. The Activa 5G is currently on sale in India at a starting price of Rs 55,934 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Activa will continue to rival the likes of the TVS Jupiter, Hero Duet and Yamaha Fascino in the segment. More details including price to reveal tomorrow, so keep watching this space for all the action.

