2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, Forty-Eight Special BS6 launched: Get pricier by this much!

Harley-Davidson has launched the new 2020 Forty-Eight and Forty-Eight Special BS6 models for the Indian market. The company has silently updated the prices of the new models on its official website. While the new Forty-Eight has been priced at Rs 10.61 lakh, the new BS6 compliant Forty-Eight Special will set you back by Rs 10.98 lakh (both pieces, ex-showroom). That said, the new Forty-Eight BS6 is now costlier by just Rs 3,000 compared to the outgoing model while the price for the Forty-Eight Special remains the same.

In terms of the engine and styling, both these motorcycles are essentially the same except for the fact that the Forty-Eight Special gets tallboy handlebar along with a custom paint scheme that is inspired from the 1970 era. Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight is available for sale in five colour options namely Vivid Black, River Rock Gray Denim, Stone Washed White Pearl, Performance Orange and Stilleto Red. On the other hand, you can choose the Forty-Eight Special from three paint schemes namely Vivid Black, White Pearl and Billiard Red.

Speaking of powertrain, both, Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight and Forty-Eight Special get power from the same 1200 cc, Evolution, air-cooled, V-twin engine that is good for producing a peak torque output of 97Nm at 4,250 rpm. In typical Harley fashion, the power output of this engine is not revealed. Transmission is a five-speed unit. Both these motorcycles ride on 130/90 front and 150/80 rear tyres.

The outbreak happens days ahead of the BS4 deadline that is set to kick in starting April 2020. Amid 21-day lockdown, BS4 vehicles worth Rs 6,400 crore are still unsold with over 12,000 dealers shut in the lockdown states across India. Keeping this in mind, FADA had requested the Supreme Court to extend the deadline for the sale of BS4 vehicles and is yet to hear from the same. The body, however, is quite optimistic and hopeful about this.

