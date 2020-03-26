2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Low Rider BS6 launched: Key changes and price difference listed!

The new BS6 compliant 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and Low Rider have been listed on the company's official website for India with prices.

By:Updated: March 26, 2020 5:18:58 PM

Harley-Davidson has revealed the prices of multiple 2020 BS6 compliant models on its official website for India. These include the new Fat Boy and the Low Rider as well. Starting with the 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, the said model has been launched in two variants. While the one with Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine is priced at Rs 18.25 lakh, the 114 engined version is priced at Rs Rs 20.10 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine has a displacement of  1,745cc and generates a peak torque output of 144Nm. On the other hand, the Milwaukee-Eight 114 displaces 1,868cc and develops a peak torque of 156Nm.

The new 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is available for sale in eight colour options namely Vivid Black, Midnight Blue, Barracuda Silver, River Rock Grey/Vivid Black, Spruce, Barracuda Silver Denim/Black Denim, Zephyr Blue/Black Sunglo and Stiletto Red. Suspension system of the bike comprises of telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock.

Now coming to the second model, the new 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider is priced at Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the outgoing model was priced at Rs 13.59 lakh and hence, the new model sees a price hike of Rs 16,000. The new 2020 Low Rider continues to get a Softail frame along with tank-mounted gauges and a fuel tank that gets graphics inspired from the 1970s era. The instrument cluster of the motorcycle comprises a four-inch analogue tachometer along with a digital speedometer, gear position indicator, fuel level, readout for range and a clock.

The new 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider is powered by a 1,745cc, V-Twin Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine that is good for generating 144Nm of peak torque output. The suspension system on this one includes telescopic forks upfront along with a monoshock at the rear. Stay tuned for more such updates. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives official YouTube channel. Also, stay home and safe amid the ongoing situation!

