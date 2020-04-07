2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom launched at Rs 10.77 lakh: Key highlights and features listed!

There is no change in dimensions of the new 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom. Here is everything you need to know!

By:Updated: April 7, 2020 5:24:32 PM

The new 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom has been launched in India at a price of Rs 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model has now BS6 compliant and has been listed on the company’s official website for India. A member of the company’s Sportster family, the new Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom is available for sale in four colour options namely Midnight Blue, River Rock Grey/Vivid Black, River Rock Grey and Billiard Red/Vivid Black. The new 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom draws power from a 1,202 cc, V-Twin Evolution motor that is good for producing a maximum torque output of 97 Nm at 4,250 rpm. In the typical Harley fashion, the power figure of the engine is not revealed. Transmission is a six-speed unit. The bike gets trimmed exhaust set up with dual mufflers. There is no change in dimensions and features of the new 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom.

The bike has a wheelbase of 1,530 mm and measures 2,225 mm in length along with a seat height of 725 mm. The bike tips the scales at 268 kg. The stopping power is delivered with the help of disc brakes at both ends and an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is on offer as standard for better safety.  The instrument cluster on the Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom is mounted on the handlebar and gets speedometer, odometer, two trip meters, low fuel warning light, and readouts for engine diagnostics.

Suspension system on the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks upfront along with twin-spring shock absorbers at the rear. The 1200 Custom rides on 130/90-16 front and 150/80-16 rear tyres. Apart from the 1200 Custom, Harley-Davidson has revealed the price list for the BS6 models for India. These include the Street 750, Street Rod, Iron 883, Forty-Eight, Forty-Eight Special, Low Rider, Low Rider S, Fat Boy and the Fat Boy Special.

Stay tuned for more updates. Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

