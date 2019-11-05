2020 Euro-V Benelli TNT 600 unveiled: Likely to come to India early next year

Benelli has revealed an updated TNT 600 ahead of it's EICMA 2019 display. This version though looks barely different than the one we already have on sale here. Benelli has given it new LED headlights as well as a fully digital instrument console. Both these changes are also a norm on the latest Benelli models in India including the Leoncino 500 and 250. The other major change is that of the updated powertrain. It now complies with the stricter emission norms. This is an indication that it will be BS-VI compliant too. Given the trend that Benelli India has been following off late, the new TNT 600 should be in showrooms here sometime early next year. The 4-cylinder motor produces 81.6hp of power and 51Nm of torque. These numbers are down from what the Benelli used to make before - 85hp and 54Nm. We believe this has got to do with clearing the emission norms. Expect a slight drop in fuel efficiency too. This emission compliance has lead to an increase in kerb weight of the motorcycle by 4kg.

Two new paint schemes too have been added to the mix and these are likely to come down to the Indian market. The motorcycle's hardware has not undergone any changes and you will still see the 50mm USD fork in the front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear. There are also 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends. Benelli has also provided disc brakes at both ends and they have been linked with ABS.

The Benelli TNT 600 is one of the most affordable four-cylinder motorcycles in India. It is priced at Rs 6.20 lakh. The next 4-cylinder motorcycle in the Indian market costs Rs 2.3 lakh over that of the Benelli. It is likely that Benelli will increase the prices slightly, however we expect it to stay competitive.

The TNT 600 shown here is not for the European markets.