2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 teased again: Evel Knievel of motorcycles to debut on 23rd October

One of the most awaited naked motorcycles in recent years, the 2020 Ducati V4 Streetfighter is all set to break cover later this month. To drum up some more excitement, Ducati have released a new teaser that reveals some specifications of the bike and to say the least, they are enough to get you on your toes. For starters, it'll weigh just 178 kg and it'll pack 208 hp. With an insane power to weight ratio like this, the V4 streetfighter will be a handful.

This will be the most powerful and the fastest naked to roll out of the Borgo Panigale factory capable of 208 hp at 12,750 rpm. The weight mentioned in the teaser, we're assuming, is its dry weight. But even so, the road-ready fully fuelled V4 streetfighter will be about 195 kg like the fully-faired version.

The teaser also confirms that the electronics package onboard the naked V4 will be the same as the supersport class Panigale V4, so expect the same TFT dash and riding modes. It is not known so far if it'll come with Panigale V4S's electronic suspension.

A new detail confirmed by Ducati is that the V4 streetfighter will make use of biplane wings configuration for aerodynamics. This means it'll have those outrageous wings we saw on the prototype V4 streetfighter used for the ill-fated run by Carlin Dunne at Pike's Peak.

Ducati will officially unveil the V4 Streetfighter on 23rd October at Ducati’s World Première 2020. It will rival hyper nakeds the likes of MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Serie Oro and the supercharged Kawasaki ZH2 that is expected to unveil at the Tokyo Motor Show.