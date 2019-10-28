2020 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark unveiled: The all-black and most affordable model in the range

The Ducati Scrambler Icon will be getting a new all-black version next year as announced at the World Ducati Premiere in Rimini, Italy. The model will be called the Scrambler Icon Dark and also be the most affordable model in the Scrambler line up. The model is essentially a new variant of the Scrambler featuring some cosmetic updates.

In order to make the Icon Black the most affordable model in the scrambler range, Ducati has taken measures to reduce costs with the bike. For example, the bike will feature regular round rear view mirrors and traditional turn indicators rather than the more expensive wing mirrors with integrated LED turn indicators. All the visible mechanical components on the bike have been blacked-out, with a brushed metal finished aluminium fuel tank panels and a short stubby exhaust, all of which accumulate to give the bike an edgier and its own distinct look. However, mechanically, the bike is identical.

At its heart is the same 803cc L-Twin air-cooled engine which develops 73bhp and 67Nm of torque. The bike sits on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels wrapped in a set of Pirellis. The bike features stainless steel exhaust pipes with an aluminium finished exhaust tip, while the rest of the bike is all-black.

The Dark models would most likely be offered with the entire Scrambler Range including the Full Throttle, the Café Racer and the Desert Sled. It is likely that Ducati may introduce the Dark variant of the Scrambler in India sometime next year.