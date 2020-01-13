2020 Ducati Dream Tour for Rajasthan registration opens: How to book one of just 10 available seats!

Ducati India has announced its first Dream Tour of 2020 – The Royal Rajasthan: Chapter 2 ride, in collaboration with Eagle Rider India. The said will be held from 20th to 23rd February, 2020 and will give the participants a chance to experience the mystic Rajasthan. The company says that the Royal Rajasthan Chapter 2 is Ducati’s endeavor to plan and ride on a different route and itinerary from last year’s ride, to explore another side of Rajasthan and it’s world-famous hospitality. Thrilled by the last year’s success of the Royal Rajasthan Ride that saw the participation of 20 participants including MotoGP Rider Karel Abraham, Ducati India will be offering the participants an experience of the Shekhawati region this year.

The said region is located in the North-East part of the state and those who will be a part of the ride will get to enjoy the stay at beautifully sculpted havelis. The Royal Rajasthan Chapter 2 ride will be flagged-off from Ducati North Star Automotive, New Delhi and will follow the Delhi - Mandawa - Ramgarh Jamwa - Delhi route. On this route, participants can enjoy the ride on sand dunes, experience horse riding and a lion safari, taste authentic Rajasthan cuisines on the dunes and much more. Registrations for the Dream Tour have now begun with a slot for Rs 44,500 per rider for twin sharing and Rs 56,500 per rider for a single room, including 5% tax.

In case you wish to go for the Ducati Royal Rajasthan Chapter 2 ride, you will have to be real quick as the tour is limited to 10 riders only. In order to book your seat, you will need to visit your nearest Ducati dealership. The aforementioned cost of the tour will include all accommodations along with food, beverage and experiential fees like guides, monument explorations etc. Not only this, the package inclusions will also cover support vehicles with complete backup, medical aid, places to keep luggage and also a dedicated Ducati technician for any service and recovery needs.

