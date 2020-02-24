2020 BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, XPulse 200 Rally Kit: Price, performance explained

2020 Passion Pro and Glamour have both been launched at a starting price of Rs 64,990 and Rs Rs 68,900, respectively. For the 2020 Xtreme 160R, Hero have confirmed that the launch date will be announced by the end of March.

Hero MotoCorp very generously extended an invitation a while back for a visit to their Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Built with an investment of Rs 850 crore, Hero MotoCorp’s CIT is undoubtedly a very impressive facility with dedicated R&D labs, design studios, and 16-km long test tracks with 45 surfaces to simulate different road conditions. But then, our eyes were looking out for what hid under the wraps. Hero MotoCorp used the Hero World 2020 to introduce new iterations of the Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, and Glamour, all three of which have been updated to BS-VI emissions standards compliance.

The 2020 edition Passion Pro and Glamour have both been launched at a starting price of Rs 64,990 and Rs Rs 68,900, respectively. For the 2020 Xtreme 160R, Hero have confirmed that the launch date will be announced by the end of March. However, these announcements did not explain the off-road track event scheduled in the day. Turns out, Hero MotoCorp had a surprise for us – letting us test ride the XPulse 200 souped-up with the much talked about Rally Kit. More on that later, but first – here’s all you need to know about the three new BS-VI upgrades.

2020 Hero Xtreme 160R

We were invited to take short rides of all three motorcycles on a couple of test tracks at the facility. Beginning with the Xtreme 160R. For starters, the Xtreme 160R now looks unlike any other Hero two-wheeler with dual-tone paint scheme, trendy graphics, sleek design, lightweight alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster and an LED headlamp.

It is powered by a BS-VI 160cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that puts out 15 hp at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm of torque, and is paired with a five-speed transmission. The Xtreme 160R gets all-LED lighting, hazard lamps, and side stand indicator with engine inhibitor. It comes with a 276mm disc upfront and a 220mm disc at the rear. Hero will retail the bike in three dual-tone colour options – White & Grey, Blue & Grey and Sports Red & Grey. The previous version was priced at Rs 79,200 for the single disc variant and the dual disc variant at Rs 81,200. Expect a slight bump in price for the 2020 BS-VI version.

2020 Hero Passion Pro

2020 Hero Passion Pro now has a sportier appeal to it with a sleeker design and trendy graphics. The BS-VI Passion Pro is priced at Rs 64,990 which is about Rs 8,000 higher than the BS-IV version. It now also comes with a front disc brake option priced at Rs 67,190 (both prices ex-showroom).

The Passion Pro is powered by a BS-VI 110cc air-cooled single-cylinder fuel-injected engine that makes 9 hp at 7,500 rpm and 9.79 Nm at 5,000 rpm and is paired with a four-speed transmission. The previous 109.15cc engine put out 9.37 hp and 9 Nm of torque. Hero claims that the new engine is 5 percent more fuel-efficient. It features Hero MotoCorp’s i3s system and Auto Sail.

The suspension setup is the same with telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear, however, the suspension travel has been increased by 14 percent upfront and 10 percent. The double-cradle frame has been replaced with a diamond type frame, ground clearance is up from 165mm to 180mm, the wheelbase has been increased by 25mm. CBS (combines braking system) comes as standard.

2020 Hero Glamour

The new BS-VI Glamour 125 has been launched in two variants – drum and disc at Rs 68,900 and Rs 72,400 (both prices are ex-showroom). It is powered by a 124.7cc air-cooled fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that makes 10.73 hp at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm and is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The ground clearance on the new Glamour has been increased by 20 percent to 180 mm, suspension travel has been upgraded by 14 percent up fornt and 10 percent at the rear. It features Auto Sail like the more affordable Passion Pro which allows the bike to crawl ahead in bumper-to-bumper traffic conditions without the use of the throttle.

It gets semi-digital instrument cluster, tweaked headlmap design, dual-tone graphics, split alloy wheels, a new pillion grab rail, and four colour options – Sports Red, Techno Blue, Tornado Grey and Candy Red.

