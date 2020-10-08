2020 BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS India Launch LIVE: Engine, new features, expected price

BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS India Launch LIVE: The largest contributors to BMW Motorrad’s sales in India with a share of over 85% in yearly sales, the G310 R and G310 GS are set to resume in their BS6 updated guise whilst also promising other changes like new colour schemes. The German motorcycle manufacturer has already unveiled the 2020 G310 GS in its new skin. Pre-bookings for the two had been opened on 1st September through any of BMW Motorrad’s dealerships in India or through its online portal as well bmw-motorrad.in. We will be updating this space with all details, stay tuned.
By: Abhilasha Singh | Updated: October 8, 2020 9:30:14 am
Highlights
The 2020 BMW 310 twins will come with styling upgrades that could include a contrast colour on the frame as seen in the teaser and LED headlamps for both. A new paint scheme for the G310 GS has been revealed already. It mixes black colour with red, blue and silver accents. Moreover, the ‘GS’ logo on the fuel tank is now bigger and it gets a ‘Rallye’ sticker on the beak.