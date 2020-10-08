2020 BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS India Launch LIVE: Engine, new features, expected price

BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS India Launch LIVE: The largest contributors to BMW Motorrad’s sales in India with a share of over 85% in yearly sales, the G310 R and G310 GS are set to resume in their BS6 updated guise whilst also promising other changes like new colour schemes. The German motorcycle manufacturer has already unveiled the 2020 G310 GS in its new skin. Pre-bookings for the two had been opened on 1st September through any of BMW Motorrad’s dealerships in India or through its online portal as well bmw-motorrad.in. We will be updating this space with all details, stay tuned.