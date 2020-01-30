2020 BS-VI TVS Apache RR310 launched at Rs 2.4 lakh: Smartphone connectivity, ride modes & new features

The 2020 edition of the Apache RR310 has been launched with a BS-VI upgraded engine, smartphone connectivity, four ride modes, new features, and a new colour scheme as well. Since its launch in 2017, the RR 310 has received substantial updates including the addition of a slip & assist clutch last year and the 2020 edition is the most feature-loaded iteration yet. The motorcycle is available at select dealerships across the country at Rs 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new RR310 looks largely the same although the black colour option will no longer be available and instead there is a new colour called Titanium Black - a combination of black, grey and a hint of red. It retains the Racing Red colour scheme. A major upgrade is that of the ride modes - Urban, Rain, Sport, and Track - for allowing better control based on riding conditions. It gets a 5” TFT colour instrument cluster, throttle-by-wire, Bluetooth-enabled SmartXconnect, a new feature called GTT+ (Glide Through Technology Plus) and it now rides on Michelin Road 5 dual-compound tyres.

It is powered by a reverse inclined DOHC liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed gearbox with TVS’ race-tuned slipper clutch. The RR310 is equipped with a multi-information race computer for details like lap timer, top speed, etc, and LED twin projector headlamps as well.

TVS Motor Company also shared that RTR owners’ groups are on the rise across the country with now 35 active chapters. The RR310 continues to rival the likes of KTM 390 Duke and BMW G310 R.