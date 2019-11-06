New 2020 BMW S 1000 XR unveiled at 2019 EICMA: Ditches asymmetric face, sheds 10 kg weight!

The new 2020 BMW S 1000 XR has made its debut at the ongoing 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The best part about this sports tourer is that it looks sharper and aggressive than before but the changes are not just limited to the aesthetics. The new S 1000 XR will be available in two colour options namely Racing Red/White Aluminum and Ice Grey with the former demanding a higher price tag. In terms of visuals, the first thing that you will notice on the new model is the absence of asymmetrical headlamps and the bike gets sharper-looking symmetric LED headlamps instead.

Coming to the powertrain, the new 2020 BMW S 1000 XR draws power from a 999cc, inline four-cylinder engine, the same mill that powers the new S1000RR. The fuel-injected motor is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 162hp and 114Nm. The engine weighs 5 kg lesser compared to the previous powerplant and gets electronic drag control that prevents the rear wheel from slipping under spirited acceleration.

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR sheds weight compared to the outgoing model, 10 kgs to be precise. BMW Motorrad has achieved this with the use of lighter swingarm, chassis and suspension set up. The new XR also gets an updated electronics package that includes Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), ABS Pro, Hill-start control, wheelie control and HP Shift Assistant Pro. The new model gets a bigger 6.5-inch coloured instrument cluster that offers four different themes.

The new 2020 BMW S 1000 XR is expected to be launched in global markets by the end of this year. India launch might take place sometime next year at a price slightly higher compared to the outgoing model. Currently, the S1000 XR is available for sale in India at a price of Rs 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

