2020 BMW S 1000 XR launched at a price of Rs 20.90 lakh: Versys 1000 rival gets these changes!

The new 2020 BMW S 1000 XR gets a standard ‘three year, unlimited km’ warranty with an optional extended warranty up to two more years. Here is what all changes this German adventure sports tourer get in its new 2020 avatar.

By:Published: July 16, 2020 3:07 PM

The new BMW S 1000 XR has been launched in India at a price of Rs 20.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike has been launched in a single variant only – S 1000 XR Pro and primarily goes up against the likes of the other litre-class adventure sports tourers like the Kawasaki Versys 1000. The bike is now available for sale in two colour options namely Racing Red and Ice Grey. Now coming to the prime changes, the new 2020 BMW S 1000 XR comes with multiple changes compared to its predecessor. First, the biggest noticeable change is that the bike now ditches the company’s signature asymmetrical headlamps for a pair of sharp-looking twin all-LED units. In terms of features, the bike also comes with a 6.5-inch coloured instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity as well. Powering the motorcycle is a 999cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The motor is good for churning out 162 hp of power along with a peak torque of 114Nm.

Braking duties on the new BMW S 1000 XR are taken care of with the help of dual 320 mm disc brakes up front along with a single 265 mm disc brake at the rear and these are paired to BMW Motorrad ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). In terms of electronics, the new S 1000 XR comes with HSC Pro (Hill Stability Control Pro) along with dynamic traction control system and also motor slip regulation. Suspension setup comprises of 45 mm USD forks upfront along with a rear monoshock.

The bike also comes with Dynamic ESA (electronic self-adjusting rebound/compression damping) as standard. The new S 1000 XR has been fitted with 17-inch wheels at both ends. The bike comes with a standard ‘three year, unlimited km’ warranty with an optional extended warranty to two more years. Stay tuned with us for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel in case you still haven’t.

