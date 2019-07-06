2020 BMW Motorrad line-up revealed: G310R, G310GS, S1000RR and others get these updates

BMW Motorrad has recently introduced its 2020 line up. The updated models have been unveiled with visual or mechanical updates or both. Starting with the Bavarian automaker's most affordable motorcycle, the G 310 R has been updated with a new black paint scheme with maroon highlights and the company is calling it the 'Cosmic' colour option. On the other hand, the BMW G 310 GS gets a new 'Strato Blue' paint scheme and this one replaces the red colour option internationally. The new BMW S1000RR that has been launched in India recently also receives a host of updates.

Apart from the existing colour schemes, the S1000RR gets a silver metallic ‘Hockenheim’ colour option. Apart from this, the company is also putting on offer a carbon package that includes multiple carbon fibre components. The naked S1000R streetfighter, on the other hand, gets a new ‘San Marino Blue’ colour option and it replaces the Racing Red and black colour scheme. The BMW K1600 B bagger also receives gets the same Hockenheim silver colour option as the 2020 BMW S1000RR.

BMW Motorrad's flagship ADVs R1250 GS and R1250 GS Adventure have also been updated for 2020. The two ADVs are now being offered with optional cross-spoked wheels and these are being offered in two colour options of gold and black. Last but definitely not the least, the BMW R Nine T range has been updated with ASC (Automatic Stability Control) as standard for the year 2020.

For now, the updates have been rolled out for the global markets only. Currently, there is no official confirmation as to when the company's 2020 line up will make its way to India. BMW Motorrad might consider launching these updated models during the festive season or by the end of this year. For the latest auto news and reviews, visit our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!