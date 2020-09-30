2020 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS India launch on 8 October: What to expect

To book a G 310 R or G 310 GS pre-launch, customers can visit any BMW Motorrad dealership or fill up an inquiry form online at www.bmw-motorrad.in. Deliveries will be done on a first come first serve basis.

By:September 30, 2020 11:07 AM
bmw g310r bmw g310gs

BMW Motorrad India has announced that the updated BS6 G310 R and G310 GS will be launched in India on 8 October. Pre-launch bookings had been opened for the two on 1st September 2020. The G310 series is the entry-level motorcycle range in BMW Motorrad’s lineup and the largest contributor to its sales in India with a share of over 85% in yearly sales. Customers can book the motorcycles at any BMW Motorrad dealership or online at the company official website bmw-motorrad.in.

All BMW Motorrad motorcycles come with a standard warranty for three years or unlimited km and the option to extend the warranty to the fourth and fifth year, along with roadside assistance. Moreover, BMW Financial Services India will offer customised financial solutions including pre-approved loans.

The 2020 BMW G310 R and GS will boast of styling upgrades that could include a contrast colour on the frame as seen in the teaser and LED headlamps for both. They’ll be powered by the same engine with about 34 hp and 28 Nm but with the BS6 emissions standard upgrade, the powertrain could offer better refinement than before.

Also read: The forever motorbike chain! BMW Motorrad introduces M Endurance maintenance-free chain

With the upgrades to the engine and styling of the 2020 models, expect a bump in price for the two. BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS in their previous model year retailed at Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 3.49 lakh, respectively.

Bookings can be made through BMW Motorrad’s authorised dealer network across India, namely Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda Highness Cruiser 2020 India Launch LIVE: Royal Enfield challenger's expected price, features, engine specs

Honda Highness Cruiser 2020 India Launch LIVE: Royal Enfield challenger's expected price, features, engine specs

Etrio to launch in-house-developed electric three-wheeler and bicycle: Gets Rs 22cr funding

Etrio to launch in-house-developed electric three-wheeler and bicycle: Gets Rs 22cr funding

Teased! Ducati Multistrada V4 set to break cover on this date: Highlights, features of Ducati's flagship ADV

Teased! Ducati Multistrada V4 set to break cover on this date: Highlights, features of Ducati's flagship ADV

Okinawa Eco app launched: iPraise+ gets low battery, speeding alerts on smartphone

Okinawa Eco app launched: iPraise+ gets low battery, speeding alerts on smartphone

MakeMyTrip introduces electric cabs for first & last-mile travel: Ties up with BluSmart

MakeMyTrip introduces electric cabs for first & last-mile travel: Ties up with BluSmart

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150 get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150 get costlier in India by this much

Upcoming bikes in October: Royal Enfield cruiser, a new Suzuki, an electric bike & more

Upcoming bikes in October: Royal Enfield cruiser, a new Suzuki, an electric bike & more

Bounce and Simple Energy in talks to develop new long range electric vehicle for India

Bounce and Simple Energy in talks to develop new long range electric vehicle for India

India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB facelift unveiled: Specs, features of Audi A6 rival

India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB facelift unveiled: Specs, features of Audi A6 rival

Honda Highness India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs of Royal Enfield rival!

Honda Highness India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs of Royal Enfield rival!

MAHLE, Ballard Power collaborate to develop fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles

MAHLE, Ballard Power collaborate to develop fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles

Harley-Davidson's most affordable bike 338R's design out: India launch uncertain

Harley-Davidson's most affordable bike 338R's design out: India launch uncertain

Ford cars can now be serviced at home: Doorstep service launched in 19 cities

Ford cars can now be serviced at home: Doorstep service launched in 19 cities

KTM RC125, RC200, RC390 get new colour options in India: Model-wise images, prices listed!

KTM RC125, RC200, RC390 get new colour options in India: Model-wise images, prices listed!

Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV India launch on 8 October: Range, features, expected price

Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV India launch on 8 October: Range, features, expected price

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler in India on 7th October: Here's what it could be!

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler in India on 7th October: Here's what it could be!

2020 Beijing Auto Show: Hyundai showcases EV vision, unveils 810 hp RM20e electric sports car

2020 Beijing Auto Show: Hyundai showcases EV vision, unveils 810 hp RM20e electric sports car

2020 Mahindra Thar bookings to open on this date: Expected price, highlights of India's favourite off-roader!

2020 Mahindra Thar bookings to open on this date: Expected price, highlights of India's favourite off-roader!

Covid-19 Relief: 51 Tata Winger Ambulances delivered to Pune Zilla Parishad

Covid-19 Relief: 51 Tata Winger Ambulances delivered to Pune Zilla Parishad

2020 MotoGP: Maiden pole for Morbidelli, Yamaha reserve P1, 2 & 3 at Catalunya

2020 MotoGP: Maiden pole for Morbidelli, Yamaha reserve P1, 2 & 3 at Catalunya