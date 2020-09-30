2020 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS India launch on 8 October: What to expect

To book a G 310 R or G 310 GS pre-launch, customers can visit any BMW Motorrad dealership or fill up an inquiry form online at www.bmw-motorrad.in. Deliveries will be done on a first come first serve basis.

BMW Motorrad India has announced that the updated BS6 G310 R and G310 GS will be launched in India on 8 October. Pre-launch bookings had been opened for the two on 1st September 2020. The G310 series is the entry-level motorcycle range in BMW Motorrad’s lineup and the largest contributor to its sales in India with a share of over 85% in yearly sales. Customers can book the motorcycles at any BMW Motorrad dealership or online at the company official website bmw-motorrad.in.

All BMW Motorrad motorcycles come with a standard warranty for three years or unlimited km and the option to extend the warranty to the fourth and fifth year, along with roadside assistance. Moreover, BMW Financial Services India will offer customised financial solutions including pre-approved loans.

The 2020 BMW G310 R and GS will boast of styling upgrades that could include a contrast colour on the frame as seen in the teaser and LED headlamps for both. They’ll be powered by the same engine with about 34 hp and 28 Nm but with the BS6 emissions standard upgrade, the powertrain could offer better refinement than before.

With the upgrades to the engine and styling of the 2020 models, expect a bump in price for the two. BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS in their previous model year retailed at Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 3.49 lakh, respectively.

Bookings can be made through BMW Motorrad’s authorised dealer network across India, namely Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

