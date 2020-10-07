2020 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

The BS4 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS were priced at Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 3.49 lakh respectively. If some latest rumours are something to go by, the new BS6 models will be priced significantly cheaper compared to the outgoing ones. More details here!

Oct 07, 2020 11:21 AM

 

The new 2020 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS BS6 are all set to be launched in India tomorrow. Ahead of the official launch, the company has already revealed the new G 310 GS. The 2020 model will come with a new paint scheme. In order to be precise, the black colour gets prominence on the new shade apart from which, the bike gets highlights of red, blue and silver. The ‘GS’ logo on the fuel tank is also bigger now and there is a ‘Rallye’ sticker on the front beak. The frame is now red instead of black on the outgoing model. Apart from that, the bike will get a full LED lighting set up along with LED DRLs and the same will most likely make its way in the G 310 R as well. The instrument cluster on the two bike will continue to be all-digital unit, which is the same as the previous model.

We expected to see a coloured TFT unit on the new 2020 model but sadly, that doesn’t seem to be happening. Now coming to what powers the bike. At the heart of the new BMW G 310 BS6 twins is the same 312.2cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled motor, the same unit that also propels the BS6 TVS Apache RR 310. However, the engine on the TVS’ fully-faired flagship gets a ride-by-wire system and four riding modes.

Now, it will be interesting to see of the same are offered on the G 310 twins as well. Now, coming to the most important part! The outgoing BS4 models were priced at Rs 2.99 lakh for the G 310 R and Rs 3.49 lakh for the G 310 GS. If some rumours are something to go by, the new BS6 models will be priced significantly cheaper compared to the outgoing ones. Bookings have already begun at the company’s outlets across India for a minimum token amount of Rs 50,000.

More details on the 2020 BMW G 310 twins to be out tomorrow, so keep watching this space for all the action. Also, we will be running a LIVE blog for the launch tomorrow, so stay tuned to catch a glimpse of all the minute-to-minute happenings!

