2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 video review: Price, specs, features, performance and more!

After a staggering price cut of Rs 64,000 with the BS6 update, the new 2020 BMW G 310 GS is now priced at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). So, how is it to ride now and what all changes it gets, that we have explained in our video review.

One of the best, in fact, the best thing about the 2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 is the massive price cut that got implemented while the bike was upgraded to meet the stringent emission norms. This is quite impressive, thanks to the fact that the new model at the same time gets some new features while retaining its power and torque figures. So starting with the design! The core design language of the bike is exactly the same as before. However, the new 2020 BMW G 310 GS looks fresh and a lot upmarket than before and one reason for that is the new paint schemes, out of which our personal favourite is the new Rallye colour option. Moreover, upfront, you get all-LED headlamp along with an LED DRL strip and LED turn indicators too, that do look great when they glow.

Watch video | Our review of 2020 BMW G 310 GS:

The build quality and the overall fit and finish are absolutely smashing and the bike won’t disappoint you even if you have high expectations in this department. As already mentioned, the bike continues to offer the same 34hp/28Nm as the outgoing model from its 313cc, single-pod, liquid-cooled engine that is now BS6 compliant. The bike now features Glide Through Technology (GTT) that basically increases the revs at idle and low rpms and hence, while you are stuck in traffic, all you have to do is just release the clutch without giving any throttle input and the bike crawls ahead without stalling.

The refinement levels have certainly gone up but the engine still feels a bit gruff in the lower revs. 4,000 to 5,000 rpm is the sweet spot of the engine and within this band, you will actually love playing with the throttle. The GS can do triple digit speeds of 100-115 kmph all day long relentlessly. So, overall, how has been the performance and is the bike worth a buy at this price, watch our video review that is embedded above.

