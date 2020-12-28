2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 video review: Price, specs, features, performance and more!

After a staggering price cut of Rs 64,000 with the BS6 update, the new 2020 BMW G 310 GS is now priced at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). So, how is it to ride now and what all changes it gets, that we have explained in our video review.

By:Updated: Dec 28, 2020 11:23 AM

 

One of the best, in fact, the best thing about the 2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 is the massive price cut that got implemented while the bike was upgraded to meet the stringent emission norms. This is quite impressive, thanks to the fact that the new model at the same time gets some new features while retaining its power and torque figures. So starting with the design! The core design language of the bike is exactly the same as before. However, the new 2020 BMW G 310 GS looks fresh and a lot upmarket than before and one reason for that is the new paint schemes, out of which our personal favourite is the new Rallye colour option. Moreover, upfront, you get all-LED headlamp along with an LED DRL strip and LED turn indicators too, that do look great when they glow.

Watch video | Our review of 2020 BMW G 310 GS:

The build quality and the overall fit and finish are absolutely smashing and the bike won’t disappoint you even if you have high expectations in this department. As already mentioned, the bike continues to offer the same 34hp/28Nm as the outgoing model from its 313cc, single-pod, liquid-cooled engine that is now BS6 compliant. The bike now features Glide Through Technology (GTT) that basically increases the revs at idle and low rpms and hence, while you are stuck in traffic, all you have to do is just release the clutch without giving any throttle input and the bike crawls ahead without stalling.

The refinement levels have certainly gone up but the engine still feels a bit gruff in the lower revs. 4,000 to 5,000 rpm is the sweet spot of the engine and within this band, you will actually love playing with the throttle. The GS can do triple digit speeds of 100-115 kmph all day long relentlessly. So, overall, how has been the performance and is the bike worth a buy at this price, watch our video review that is embedded above.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Govt. extends vehicle documents validity further: Now drive without worry till this date

Govt. extends vehicle documents validity further: Now drive without worry till this date

Heavily restyled 2021 KTM RC 200 spied undisguised for the first time: Production starts at Chakan!

Heavily restyled 2021 KTM RC 200 spied undisguised for the first time: Production starts at Chakan!

Honda H'ness CB350 off to a good start: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival registers 4,067 unit sales

Honda H'ness CB350 off to a good start: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival registers 4,067 unit sales

Kia Sonet: The game-changer young and wild compact SUV

Kia Sonet: The game-changer young and wild compact SUV

Kejriwal-led AAP govt must give more time to get HSRP, stickers before imposing fines: Delhi HC

Kejriwal-led AAP govt must give more time to get HSRP, stickers before imposing fines: Delhi HC

2021 Audi A4 India launch on January 5: What the C-Class, 3 Series rival will offer

2021 Audi A4 India launch on January 5: What the C-Class, 3 Series rival will offer

Mahindra Roxor no longer banned in US: New styling not infringing Jeep's design

Mahindra Roxor no longer banned in US: New styling not infringing Jeep's design

BattRE, Europ Assistance launch roadside assistance service for EVs across India

BattRE, Europ Assistance launch roadside assistance service for EVs across India

Shift towards car subscription model: Three benefits of leasing a car

Shift towards car subscription model: Three benefits of leasing a car

India's fastest electric bike Kridn deliveries start in these cities: Price, specs, features and more

India's fastest electric bike Kridn deliveries start in these cities: Price, specs, features and more

Volkswagen Polo and Vento to get more expensive starting January 2021

Volkswagen Polo and Vento to get more expensive starting January 2021

Park+ launches SuperTags for cars: Digitised RFID payments for parking, fuel and even challans

Park+ launches SuperTags for cars: Digitised RFID payments for parking, fuel and even challans

Toyota Fortuner facelift India launch on January 6: What to expect

Toyota Fortuner facelift India launch on January 6: What to expect

Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales in India: Records 26% growth in November 2020

Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales in India: Records 26% growth in November 2020

Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor launched: Price, specs, charging time

Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor launched: Price, specs, charging time

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021

Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021