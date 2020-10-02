2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 revealed ahead of 8th Oct launch: Gets these changes

The new 2020 BMW G 310 GS has been revealed by the manufacturer itself. The baby ADV will be launched on 8th October alongside its naked streetfighter twin - the G 310 R. Here is what all has changed on the BS6 model.

By:October 2, 2020 12:53 PM

 

The new 2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 has been revealed ahead of its 8th October India launch. The company has recently released the pictures of the baby GS along with an image that shows the bike rolling off the production line at TVS’ Hosur facility where it is being manufactured. The most noticeable difference on the new 2020 BMW G 310 GS is the new paint scheme. The black colour gets the prominence here and apart from that, the bike gets accents of red, blue and silver. Moreover, the ‘GS’ logo on the fuel tank gets bigger and you can also see a ‘Rallye’ sticker on the front beak. The frame of the bike now gets a red treatment against the blacked-out frame on the outgoing model. Apart from the new paint scheme, the BS6 model will also feature an all-LED lighting system along with LED DRLs.

Sadly, the instrument cluster on the motorcycle remains the same all-digital unit as the previous model. Sad because rumours on the web hinted that the new BS6 bike will come with a coloured TFT unit like the one on the new 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 but that didn’t happen. Now speaking of powertrain, the new BMW G 310 BS6 twins will draw power from a 312.2cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine, the same that also powers the BS6 Apache RR 310. However, the motor on the TVS flagship features a ride-by-wire system along with four riding modes and these bits will most likely not make their way on the baby GS twins.

The new 2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 will be launched alongside the G 310 R BS6 on 8th October in India and we are expecting quite competitive price tags. Bookings for the new 2020 BMW G 310 twins have already begun at the company’s dealerships along with its official website. More details including price to be announced on 8th October, so stay tuned!

