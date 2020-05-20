2020 BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch tomorrow: To rival Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Multistrada 950

BMW has given the F 900 R and F 900 XR plastic-welded fuel tanks which is an industry-first feature, along with adaptive cornering lights - a first in the segment.

BMW Motorrad is set to roll out two new motorcycles in our market on 21 May in two different categories. While the BMW F 900 R is a streetfighter that would rival the likes of Kawasaki Z900 and Triumph Street Triple, the BMW F 900 XR is an adventure-sports motorcycle that would compete with Ducati Multistrada 950. Both motorcycles are powered by a new bored out version of the F 750 GS and F 850 GS’ engine. The difference between the two is that of the rider geometry and the suspension setup.

The F 900 R and F 900 XR are powered by an 895cc parallel-twin engine that makes 99 hp at 8,500 rpm and 91 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The two come equipped with a comprehensive list of electronics with riding modes – Rain and Road as standard along with ABS and stability control. BMW also offers IMU-based traction control, braking control, switchable ABS, and optional engine drag torque control.

BMW has given the two plastic-welded fuel tanks which is an industry-first feature, along with adaptive cornering lights – a first in the segment. Both R and XR have a 6.5-inch TFT screen for the instrument cluster which gets BMW connectivity as standard. This is the same instrument cluster as the S 1000 RR and R 1250 GS. Furthermore, they get optional keyless entry and Bluetooth connectivity.

Other features include adjustable levers for brake and clutch, steering dampers, self-canceling turn indicators, a 12V charging socket, a steering damper and an adjustable windshield. Expect the F 900 R to be at about Rs 12 lakh and the F 900 XR roughly at Rs 14 lakh.

