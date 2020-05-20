2020 BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch tomorrow: To rival Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Multistrada 950

BMW has given the F 900 R and F 900 XR plastic-welded fuel tanks which is an industry-first feature, along with adaptive cornering lights - a first in the segment.

By:Updated: May 20, 2020 2:32:41 PM

BMW Motorrad is set to roll out two new motorcycles in our market on 21 May in two different categories. While the BMW F 900 R is a streetfighter that would rival the likes of Kawasaki Z900 and Triumph Street Triple, the BMW F 900 XR is an adventure-sports motorcycle that would compete with Ducati Multistrada 950. Both motorcycles are powered by a new bored out version of the F 750 GS and F 850 GS’ engine. The difference between the two is that of the rider geometry and the suspension setup.

The F 900 R and F 900 XR are powered by an 895cc parallel-twin engine that makes 99 hp at 8,500 rpm and 91 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The two come equipped with a comprehensive list of electronics with riding modes – Rain and Road as standard along with ABS and stability control. BMW also offers IMU-based traction control, braking control, switchable ABS, and optional engine drag torque control.

Also read: BMW G310R and GS BS6 bikes ready: Likely to get price hike without specification changes

BMW has given the two plastic-welded fuel tanks which is an industry-first feature, along with adaptive cornering lights – a first in the segment. Both R and XR have a 6.5-inch TFT screen for the instrument cluster which gets BMW connectivity as standard. This is the same instrument cluster as the S 1000 RR and R 1250 GS. Furthermore, they get optional keyless entry and Bluetooth connectivity.

Other features include adjustable levers for brake and clutch, steering dampers, self-canceling turn indicators, a 12V charging socket, a steering damper and an adjustable windshield. Expect the F 900 R to be at about Rs 12 lakh and the F 900 XR roughly at Rs 14 lakh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch tomorrow: To rival Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Multistrada 950

2020 BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch tomorrow: To rival Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Multistrada 950

Mean-looking Benelli's upcoming midsizer SRK600 leaked: Key highlights of India-bound streetfighter!

Mean-looking Benelli's upcoming midsizer SRK600 leaked: Key highlights of India-bound streetfighter!

Car disc brake maintenance: Tips for safe, non-squeaky driving after COVID-19 Lockdown

Car disc brake maintenance: Tips for safe, non-squeaky driving after COVID-19 Lockdown

BS6 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched at Rs 10.99 lakh: Now pricier by this much!

BS6 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched at Rs 10.99 lakh: Now pricier by this much!

India-bound 2021 Skoda Octavia safety features detailed: Volvo-like Exit Warning, Turn Assist explained

India-bound 2021 Skoda Octavia safety features detailed: Volvo-like Exit Warning, Turn Assist explained

Delhi Police to now issue traffic offence notices through SMS, Speed Post for contactless enforcement

Delhi Police to now issue traffic offence notices through SMS, Speed Post for contactless enforcement

Ather Energy India expansion plans intact: 450X electric scooter deliveries pushed to Q4 2020

Ather Energy India expansion plans intact: 450X electric scooter deliveries pushed to Q4 2020

Vespa, Aprilia dealerships reopen in Karnataka: 21 outlets now operational

Vespa, Aprilia dealerships reopen in Karnataka: 21 outlets now operational

Top internship programs by Mercedes-Benz, MG for a power-packed automotive career

Top internship programs by Mercedes-Benz, MG for a power-packed automotive career

Hyundai now offering these special benefits for COVID-19 frontline workers

Hyundai now offering these special benefits for COVID-19 frontline workers

Mahindra starts new finance offers, 100% loans on passenger and commercial vehicles

Mahindra starts new finance offers, 100% loans on passenger and commercial vehicles

BS6 Nissan Kicks vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Specs, features, interior, prices compared

BS6 Nissan Kicks vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Specs, features, interior, prices compared

How the new Honda City could upset Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz with this surprise

How the new Honda City could upset Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz with this surprise

Fiat India Automobiles resumes manufacturing in Maharashtra with new safety guidelines

Fiat India Automobiles resumes manufacturing in Maharashtra with new safety guidelines

Volkswagen launches its first all-electric van eTransporter: 45 minutes for 80% charge

Volkswagen launches its first all-electric van eTransporter: 45 minutes for 80% charge

Exclusive: Honda Jazz facelift to get this big and smart update in BS6 guise

Exclusive: Honda Jazz facelift to get this big and smart update in BS6 guise

Ola cabs back in 160+ cities: Autos and cars to follow these new safety rules

Ola cabs back in 160+ cities: Autos and cars to follow these new safety rules

Yamaha India restarts factory and dealerships amid lockdown: Showrooms open in these states

Yamaha India restarts factory and dealerships amid lockdown: Showrooms open in these states

Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!