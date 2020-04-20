2020 BMW F 900 XR, S 1000 XR teased: Expected price, key highlights of these sports tourers!

Both, the BMW F 900 XR and the S 1000 XR are expected to be launched by mid this year with bookings likely to open next month.

By:Updated: April 20, 2020 8:48:34 PM

After amazing everyone with the R18 cruiser, BMW Motorrad now has some interesting plans, this time for the Indian market. During the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, the company has released a teaser video of its upcoming sports tourers for India – F 900 XR and the S 1000 XR. The BMW F 900 XR was unveiled at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show and the same has been derived from the Concept 9cento that was showcased back in the year 2018. The F 900 XR sports tourer gets 17-inch alloy wheels and so is the case with the S 1000 XR.  Suspension set up of the bike comprises of long travel inverted forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. The global-spec BMW F 900 XR draws power from an 895cc parallel-twin engine that is good for producing 105hp of power along with 92Nm of torque and is Euro5 compliant.

Watch 2020 BMW F 900 XR, S 1000 XR teaser video here:

Now, coming to the second motorcycle in question, the new 2020 BMW S 1000 XR is based on the S1000RR and just like the latter, the bike ditches the asymmetrical headlamps with a meaner-looking all-LED unit in its new avatar. The bike is an impressive 10 kg lighter than before and in terms of features, it gains a fully coloured TFT instrument cluster. Power on this one comes from a 999cc inline-four engine that is good for developing 165hp along with a peak torque output of 114Nm. In terms of the electronics package, the new XR gets traction control, wheelie control, a quickshifter, engine drag torque control, hill start assist, and also a six-axis IMU.

Now to the expected price, the new BMW F 900 XR is expected to be launched at a price of close to Rs 12 lakh. On the other hand, the new 2020 BMW S 1000 XR should set you back by almost 19 lakh (both speculated prices, ex-showroom India). Stay tuned for such updates. For more, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

