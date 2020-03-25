2020 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 reaches dealerships: Key changes, features listed!

2020 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 will be officially launched in the coming days. Here is what all to expect on the environment-friendlier model.

By:Updated: March 25, 2020 10:55:45 AM

Ahead of the BS6 deadline in India that is set to kick in starting April 2020, almost everything on two-wheels (with an IC engine, of course) in the country now meets the said emission standards. Bajaj Auto has also updated its product line up to meet the stringent emission norms and very recently, a walkaround video of the 2020 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 has surfaced on the web, courtesy Burn Piston. In terms of visuals, the new model looks identical compared to the outgoing BS4 one and there is hardly any change that you can notice just by looking at the bike. That said, the bike gets a large front fairing along with dual projector headlamp set up and that said, it still doesn’t get LED units.

Watch 2020 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 walkaround video here:

Moreover, you get a sporty split seating layout along with short exhaust and a raised up tail section. The instrument cluster having analog-digital layout also remains the same and the bike continues with the backlit switchgear as well just like the previous model. The 2020 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 gets conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. Stopping power to the RS200 is delivered with the help of a 300mm single disc brake upfront along with a 230mm disc at the rear. A single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) used to come as standard with the bike and it remains to be seen if the company continues with this setup or offers a dual-channel unit.

Speaking of powertrain, the new 2020 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 draws power from a BS6 compliant 199.5cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. While the company hasn’t officially revealed the specs of the BS6 model, leaked specs on the internet suggest that power and torque output remain unchanged with 24hp and 18.6 Nm. An official announcement regarding the launch will come in the next few days and expect the price to be Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 higher compared to the previous BS4 model.

Video source: Burn Piston (YouTube)

