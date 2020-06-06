2020 Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 with split seat reaches dealerships: Price, images and more!

Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat version was launched in India in September 2019 but the same wasn't available for sale in India throughout. The said model with a BS6 compliant engine has now been snapped at a dealership in Bihar. The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 with split seat gets minimum graphics in order to make it look distinguishable with the Pulsar 150. More details including price in this report.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 with split seat (Image source: 91Wheels)

Bajaj Pulsar 125 will soon be launched officially in a split seat avatar. A set of images by 91Wheels is doing rounds on the web in which one can see that the said model has already started reaching dealerships. The Pulsar 125 received a decent response from the buyers after which, the company also launched the Pulsar 125 split seat version, however, the same wasn’t upgraded to meet the BS6 emission norms. The split seat version was launched in India in the month of September 2019 but the same wasn’t available for sale throughout the country. Now, the said model with a BS6 compliant engine has been snapped at a dealership in Bihar. The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat version gets minimum graphics. The outgoing BS4 split seat version in comparison, had the same appearance as the slightly bigger displacement Pulsar 150. The BS6 model will be on sale in colour schemes of Black with Orange along with Black with Silver. Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat version also comes with an engine cowl along with split grab rails.

Watch our Bajaj Pulsar 125 video review:

As the Pulsar 125 hindered the sales of the Pulsar 150, Bajaj Auto has kept the approach quite simpler this time for the Pulsar 125 split seat version in order to make the two aforementioned models distinguishable. Powering the split seat version is the same BS6 compliant 124.4cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers the Pulsar 125 Neon. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 12 hp and 11 Nm. Gearbox is a five-speed unit.

Suspension duties are taken care of with front conventional telescopic forks along with nitrox gas-charged twin rear shock absorbers. As for braking, the bike gets a disc brake upfront along with a rear drum brake, coupled to a combined braking system (CBS). Pricing for the Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat version has also been revealed. The said model is priced at Rs 78,643 (ex-showroom, Bihar) with an on-road price of Rs 94,738. With this, one can see that the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat version is almost Rs 3,000 costlier compared to the Pulsar 125 Neon Disc Brake variant.

Source: 91Wheels

